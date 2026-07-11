Laboratory Informatics Market Analysis: Competitive Scenario, Key Players, and Strategic Growth Opportunities

Laboratory Information Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Laboratory Informatics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The laboratory informatics market is dominated by a mix of established healthcare technology providers and specialized laboratory software developers offering integrated digital solutions for scientific data management and workflow optimization. Companies are focusing on cloud-based deployment models, interoperability across laboratory systems, artificial intelligence-enabled analytics, automation of laboratory workflows, and secure data management capabilities to strengthen market presence and support evolving laboratory operational requirements. Emphasis on regulatory compliance, real-time data accessibility, scalability across research and clinical environments, cybersecurity standards, and seamless integration with enterprise systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technology advancement, and strategic collaborations within the rapidly evolving laboratory digitalization ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Laboratory Informatics Market?

•According to our research, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The company’s laboratory software solutions portfolio, which is directly involved in the laboratory informatics market, provides a comprehensive range of laboratory information management systems, electronic laboratory notebooks, and scientific data management platforms that support laboratory productivity, data traceability, workflow standardization, and operational efficiency across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, clinical, and research laboratory environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Laboratory Informatics Market?

Major companies operating in the laboratory informatics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., LabWare Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., STARLIMS Corporation, Agilent Technologies Pvt Ltd., Waters Corporation, Dassault Systèmes SE, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, PerkinElmer Inc., LabLynx Inc., Autoscribe Informatics, LABWORKS LLC, Arxspan LLC, Accelerated Technology Laboratories Inc., LabArchives Inc., LabKey Corporation, Computing Solutions Inc., Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., ID Business Solutions Limited, Novatek International Inc., Bio ITech BV, Kinematik Ltd., LIMS plus.

How Concentrated Is The Laboratory Informatics Market?

•The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 7% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and compliance-related entry barriers, driven by evolving laboratory data management requirements, increasing demand for digital workflow optimization, integration complexity across laboratory environments, and the need for specialized informatics capabilities. Leading players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., LabWare Inc., LabVantage Solutions Inc., STARLIMS Corporation, Agilent Technologies Pvt Ltd., Waters Corporation, Dassault Systèmes SE, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, and PerkinElmer Inc. hold notable market shares through comprehensive laboratory informatics portfolios, established customer networks, global operational presence, and continuous advancements in cloud-enabled platforms, analytics capabilities, and laboratory automation technologies. As demand for connected laboratory ecosystems, scientific data standardization, operational transparency, and digital transformation initiatives increases, technology enhancement, strategic partnerships, and platform expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (1%)

oLabWare Inc. (1%)

oLabVantage Solutions Inc. (1%)

oSTARLIMS Corporation (1%)

oAgilent Technologies Pvt Ltd. (1%)

oWaters Corporation (1%)

oDassault Systèmes SE (1%)

oDanaher Corporation (1%)

oSiemens Healthineers AG (1%)

oPerkinElmer Inc. (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Laboratory Informatics Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the laboratory informatics market include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), SAP SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Snowflake Inc., MongoDB Inc., Cloud Software Group Inc., Red Hat Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., ServiceNow Inc., Elastic N.V., Datadog Inc., Fortinet Inc., Salesforce Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Laboratory Informatics Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the laboratory informatics market include SHI International Corp., CDW Corporation, Insight Enterprises Inc., Carahsoft Technology Corporation, Softchoice Corporation, SoftwareOne, Computacenter plc, Wipro Limited, Infosys Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Accenture plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Capgemini SE, NTT DATA Group Corporation, DXC Technology Company, TD SYNNEX Corporation, Ingram Micro Holding Corporation, Presidio Inc., Zones LLC, ePlus Inc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Laboratory Informatics Market?

•Major end users in the laboratory informatics market include Pharmaceutical manufacturers, Biotechnology organizations, Clinical laboratories, Contract research organizations, Healthcare institutions, Academic research centers, Food and beverage testing facilities, Environmental testing laboratories, Forensic laboratories, Petrochemical laboratories, Agricultural testing facilities, Public health laboratories, Chemical manufacturers, Diagnostic laboratories, Medical device companies, Contract manufacturing organizations, Life science research institutes, Government laboratories, Industrial quality control laboratories, Hospital laboratory networks.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Cloud-based laboratory information management systems are transforming the laboratory informatics market by improving laboratory workflow efficiency, strengthening data accessibility, and enabling scalable analytical operations across diverse laboratory environments.

•Example: In April 2024, Clinisys launched Laboratory Solutions, featuring enhanced laboratory information management systems spanning environmental laboratories, water quality laboratories, clinical toxicology laboratories, and public health laboratories.

•Its cloud-based SaaS architecture, workflow automation capabilities, integrated analytics functions, and centralized data management framework improve operational performance, enhance regulatory compliance readiness, and support scalable laboratory digital transformation initiatives.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Artificial Intelligence Integration Enhancing Laboratory Data Interpretation

•Cloud-Based Informatics Platforms Improving Laboratory Connectivity

•Automation Technologies Streamlining Laboratory Workflow Management

•Advanced Analytics Capabilities Strengthening Scientific Decision Support

•Digital Transformation Initiatives Expanding Laboratory Informatics Adoption

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New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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