Chef Karl Wilder Releases 'The Human Access Manifesto', Arguing AI Will Increase the Value of Human Travel Experiences

Chef Karl Wilder and Milou Milou with Karl planning in Paris at Le Petit Moulin Chef PJ and his Spouse Laurence in Le Petit Moulin

Chef Karl Wilder says the future of travel belongs to humans who can open doors no algorithm ever will.

The future isn't AI versus people," Wilder says. "It's AI handling information so that people can focus on relationships.” — Karl Wilder

PARIS, FRANCE, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- # Chef Karl Wilder Releases "The Human Access Manifesto," Arguing AI Will Increase the Value of Human-Led Travel ExperiencesAs artificial intelligence rapidly transforms the way people research and plan travel, chef, author, and tourism entrepreneur Chef Karl Wilder believes the industry's greatest competitive advantage will no longer be information, but human access.Today, Wilder released *The Human Access Manifesto*, a position paper arguing that while AI will become increasingly effective at recommending restaurants, creating itineraries, and translating languages, it cannot replace the relationships that create truly memorable travel experiences."Artificial intelligence can tell you where to eat," said Wilder. "It cannot introduce you to the family that has been making the same bread for four generations, persuade a chef to open a private kitchen, or earn the trust that turns a meal into a story."The manifesto comes as AI-powered travel planning tools continue to reshape the tourism industry, allowing travellers to build customised itineraries in seconds. Wilder believes this shift will fundamentally change what travellers value once they reach their destination."When everyone has access to the same information, information stops being a luxury," he said. "Human relationships become a luxury."Wilder has spent decades working at the intersection of food and travel. Before founding ** The Chef Tours **, he volunteered as a chef preparing meals for food bank programs, an experience that reinforced his belief that hospitality is ultimately about serving people rather than selling experiences.His career has included work as a nationally syndicated newspaper columnist known as *The Fitness Guru*, the publication of several detective novels, including *It's Not Always Murder*, *You Can Get a Man with a Gun*, and *The Firm Client in His Pelican Briefs*, as well as the comic novel *Filthy Blond*. He also serves on the board of ** Secret Street Tours Dublin**, a social enterprise that creates employment opportunities for people who have experienced homelessness.Accompanying him on many of his research trips has been Milou, his service dog, whose presence has become familiar to guests and local partners alike while travelling through Europe and Latin America.According to Wilder, the future of tourism lies not in competing with artificial intelligence but in offering experiences it cannot reproduce."AI can recommend a market," he said. "It cannot introduce you to the cheese-maker whose family has worked there for generations. It can identify the city's highest-rated restaurant, but it cannot create the trust that leads a chef to share the recipe they have never written down."The manifesto also argues that protecting authentic local businesses will become increasingly important as travellers seek experiences rooted in genuine human connection rather than algorithmic recommendations."Great travel has never been about checking places off a list," Wilder said. "It's about meeting people who change the way you see the world."Wilder plans to present the ideas contained in *The Human Access Manifesto* to tourism organisations, hospitality conferences, and travel professionals over the coming year as part of a broader discussion about the future relationship between artificial intelligence and experiential travel.### About Chef Karl WilderChef Karl Wilder is a chef, author, tourism entrepreneur, and founder of **The Chef Tours**, an international company specialising in chef-led culinary experiences. He serves on the board of Secret Street Tours Dublin and has written extensively on food, travel, and hospitality. His work explores how authentic human relationships preserve culinary traditions and create meaningful travel experiences in an increasingly digital world.**Media Contact**Chef Karl WilderFounder, The Chef Tours

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