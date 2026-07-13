Nadia’s Beauty Centre Upgrades Manchester Aesthetic Clinic Services with New Digital Platform

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nadia’s Beauty Centre, an established women only wellness and beauty facility operating in Old Trafford since 2005, has announced a structural digital expansion alongside a comprehensive update of its service catalog. The organization has officially launched a new, dedicated website and Google Business Profile specifically for its clinical division, Nadia’s Aesthetic Clinic. This operational update distinguishes the firm's traditional spa and hair salon therapies from its advanced medical grade aesthetic treatments, allowing for a highly specialized patient experience.The restructuring addresses the growing regional demand for advanced, non invasive cosmetic procedures within a private, female only setting, ensuring that both traditional beauty clients and clinical patients have dedicated channels for booking and consultations.Comprehensive Beauty and Hair ServicesThe facility located at 61 Ayres Rd continues to operate as a premier Beauty Salon Manchester , maintaining its long standing focus on traditional wellness and personal care. The salon division encompasses a robust catalog of spa and cosmetic services, featuring signature Moroccan Hammam and Turkish Bath experiences, comprehensive bridal spa packages, spa massages, specialized facials, makeup application, and complete nail, threading, tinting, and waxing services.In addition to traditional beauty therapies, the facility maintains a fully equipped hair care division. These specialized Hair care services include professional haircuts, bespoke styling, advanced hair coloring, and restorative treatments such as dedicated hair boosters.Clients seeking traditional salon, hair, and spa services can contact the primary beauty center using its established details:Name: Nadia’s Beauty CentreAddress: 61 Ayres Rd, Old Trafford, Stretford, Manchester M16 9NH, United KingdomPhone: 0789 449 9966Website: https://nadiasbeautycentre.com/ The New Digital Platform Advanced Clinical AestheticsThe launch of the newly separated digital portal is designed to highlight the clinic’s advanced, medical grade capabilities. The dedicated platform for clinical Aethestic services in manchester focuses specifically on treatments requiring elevated technical precision and specialized clinical training.The expanded clinical service menu now formally includes:Injectables & Structural Enhancements: Botox & anti wrinkle injections, dermal fillers, PDO and mono threads, and fat dissolving injections.Advanced Skin Therapies: Microneedling & mesotherapy, PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) therapy, advanced skin treatments, and laser hair removal.Revitalization & Wellness: IV drips & wellness infusions, skin booster injections, brightening treatments, and medical grade glow treatments for the face.By isolating these advanced services from general beauty maintenance, the firm ensures that clients seeking a professional Aesthetic Clinic Manchester receive targeted information regarding safety protocols, pre treatment clinical consultations, and specialized aftercare.Maintaining Privacy and Standardizing CareOperating strictly as a "Ladies Only" establishment, the dual platform approach ensures a rigorous standard of privacy and tailored customer service. The clinical treatments are administered by an expert team trained in the latest aesthetic techniques, effectively bridging the gap between traditional beauty rituals and modern cosmetic science.The public can verify the updated service credentials, view the full treatment catalogs, and access facility locations for both the traditional beauty center and the newly expanded aesthetic clinic through their verified public business listings:About Nadia’s Beauty Centre & Aesthetic ClinicEstablished in 2005 under the leadership of founder Dr Nadia Attar, Nadia’s Beauty Centre has grown into a complete, "Ladies Only" destination for beauty, wellness, and advanced aesthetics in Old Trafford, Stretford, Manchester. In 2017, the center expanded with a new upper floor, offering dedicated sections for hair care, skincare, traditional Moroccan and Turkish baths, and luxurious Japanese head and body spa treatments. That same year marked the launch of its dedicated aesthetic clinic, led by Nadia and Tayba. As medically trained professionals holding Level 7 Aesthetic certifications the highest qualification in medical aesthetics they are committed to delivering expert care, natural beauty, and a premium, private experience for every client.Website: https://nadiasaestheticclinicmanchester.com/ Address: 61A Ayres Rd, Old Trafford, Stretford, Manchester M16 9NH, United Kingdom

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