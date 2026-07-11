IoT In Construction Market Competitive Landscape, Key Industry Leaders, and Strategic Growth Forecast

IoT In Construction Market Report

The Business Research Company’s IoT In Construction Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IoT in construction market is dominated by a mix of global construction technology providers, industrial IoT platform developers, telematics specialists, and connected equipment solution companies. Companies are focusing on advanced sensor technologies, cloud-based project management platforms, real-time equipment connectivity, predictive analytics capabilities, and AI-enabled monitoring solutions to strengthen market presence and address evolving construction digitization requirements. Emphasis on operational visibility, workforce safety enhancement, equipment utilization optimization, seamless data integration, and scalable connected infrastructure remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technology innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving digital construction ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The IoT In Construction Market?

•According to our research, Trimble Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 5% market share. The company’s construction segment, which is directly involved in the IoT in construction market, provides a comprehensive portfolio of connected hardware, positioning technologies, machine control systems, asset tracking solutions, and cloud-based construction management platforms that support real-time project visibility, equipment productivity, workflow automation, and data-driven decision-making across residential, commercial, and infrastructure construction projects.

Who Are The Major Players In The IoT In Construction Market?

Major companies operating in the IoT in construction market are Trimble Inc., Autodesk Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Hexagon Metrology AB, Procore Technologies Inc., Oracle Corporation, Topcon Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Hilti Aktiengesellschaft, Bluebeam Inc., Sigfox S.A., Kore Wireless Group Inc., Fieldwire Inc., Rhumbix Inc., Raken Inc., Bridgit Solutions Inc., Versatile Natures LLC, Reconstruct Inc., Brickeye LLC, Giatec Scientific Inc., Losant IoT Inc., WorldSensing S.L., Triax Technologies, PlanGrid Inc., Pillar Technologies Inc., SiteAware Inc.

How Concentrated Is The IoT In Construction Market?

•The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 23% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and implementation entry barriers, driven by the need for interoperable IoT ecosystems, advanced data analytics capabilities, construction-specific software expertise, and reliable connectivity infrastructure across diverse project environments. Leading players such as Trimble Inc., Autodesk Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Hexagon Metrology AB, Procore Technologies Inc., Oracle Corporation, Topcon Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Hilti Aktiengesellschaft hold notable market shares through comprehensive digital construction portfolios, strong industry relationships, global service networks, and continuous innovation in connected equipment, site intelligence, cloud-based project management, and sensor-enabled monitoring technologies. As demand for real-time operational insights, connected jobsite ecosystems, automated construction workflows, and intelligent infrastructure management increases, technology innovation, platform integration, and strategic partnerships are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oTrimble Inc. (5%)

oAutodesk Inc. (5%)

oCaterpillar Inc. (4%)

oHexagon Metrology AB (3%)

oProcore Technologies Inc. (1%)

oOracle Corporation (1%)

oTopcon Corporation (1%)

oHoneywell International Inc. (1%)

oRobert Bosch GmbH (1%)

oHilti Aktiengesellschaft (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The IoT In Construction Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the IoT In construction market include Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Analog Devices Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Bosch Sensortec GmbH, u-blox Holding AG, Semtech Corporation, Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Fibocom Wireless Inc., Telit Cinterion, TE Connectivity Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Honeywell Sensing Solutions, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The IoT In Construction Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the IoT In construction market include Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc. (including Farnell / Newark), TD SYNNEX Corporation, WESCO International Inc., RS Group plc, Rexel S.A., Mouser Electronics Inc., DigiKey Corporation, Future Electronics Inc., Ingram Micro Holding Corporation, ScanSource Inc., Redington Limited, Westcon-Comstor, DCC Technology, Sonepar Group, Graybar Electric Company Inc., Smithhead Technology Logistics, TTI Inc., Richardson Electronics, Verical.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The IoT In Construction Market?

•Major end users in the IoT In construction market include Bechtel Corporation, Turner Construction Company, Fluor Corporation, Kiewit Corporation, Skanska AB, Vinci SA, Bouygues Construction, ACS Group, Balfour Beatty plc, Laing O'Rourke, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Shimizu Corporation, Kajima Corporation, Obayashi Corporation, China State Construction Engineering Corporation, Power Construction Corporation of China, Samsung C&T Corporation, AECOM, Jacobs Solutions Inc., Hochtief AG.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Connected fleet management platforms are transforming the IoT in construction market by enhancing real-time equipment visibility, improving operational efficiency, and enabling data-driven decision-making across construction jobsites.

•Example: In March 2026, Caterpillar Inc. expanded its VisionLink platform and connected construction ecosystem at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, featuring AI-powered fleet management capabilities, autonomous equipment technologies, and integrated equipment connectivity solutions.

•Its real-time asset monitoring, predictive maintenance capabilities, unified fleet management interface, and AI-enabled operational insights improve equipment utilization, strengthen jobsite productivity, and support intelligent construction management across connected project environments.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•AI-Powered Predictive Analytics Optimizing Construction Equipment Performance

•Connected Wearable Technologies Enhancing Workforce Safety And Compliance

•Edge Computing Solutions Accelerating Real-Time Jobsite Decision Making

•Smart Asset Tracking Platforms Improving Resource Utilization Efficiency

•Cloud-Based Construction Ecosystems Enabling Seamless Project Connectivity

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New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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