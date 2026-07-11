Healthy Jeena Sikho Crosses 7 Million Video Views as Families Turn to Digital Education Before Healthcare Decisions

Co Founders of Healthy Jeena Sikho Healthy Jeena Sikho Videos Use

North India's leading home healthcare provider marks the milestone while investing in AI to make trustworthy medical guidance more accessible.

Technology and AI are letting us scale trustworthy healthcare guidance in a way that wasn't possible two years ago. And we are allowing FREE access to all content.” — Saket has over three Decades of professional & Investment experience.

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, July 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthy Jeena Sikho (HJS) today announced its educational healthcare videos have surpassed 7 million cumulative views — a signal of how dramatically Indian families now research medical decisions online before they ever happen at home.The most-watched topics tell their own story: hospital bed rentals for bedridden patients, what to expect after major surgery, how oxygen therapy actually works, sleep apnea and CPAP/BiPAP treatment, elderly care at home, and physiotherapy for recovery and mobility. These aren't casual browsing topics — they're the questions families type into a search bar at 11 p.m., phone in one hand, discharge papers in the other.Why It MattersAlmost nobody starts this search out of curiosity. They start it in crisis — right after a hospital discharge, immediately following a surgery, or in the disorienting days after a new chronic diagnosis. A parent needs a hospital bed at home by tomorrow. A spouse has just been told to start CPAP therapy and doesn't know where to begin. A son, several cities away, is trying to arrange oxygen support for an aging parent he can't be there to help in person.At that exact moment, the internet offers two things in equal measure: real, usable answers — and noise. Promotional content dressed up as education. Conflicting advice from a dozen different sources. Outright misinformation that turns an already difficult decision into a harder, more frightening one.Healthy Jeena Sikho built its video library specifically to close that gap. The content is designed around one principle: answer the real question a caregiver is asking, in plain language, before they ever have to call anyone. That means walking through how to choose the right hospital bed for a specific condition, what a BiPAP machine actually does versus a CPAP, how to set up a safe recovery space at home after orthopedic surgery, and what physiotherapy progress realistically looks like week by week — the kind of detail that's often missing from a rushed hospital discharge conversation.The Bigger ShiftHealthcare decisions in India are increasingly made long before anyone speaks to a provider. Families compare equipment specifications, research rehabilitation timelines, and evaluate care alternatives from their phones — often late at night, often while managing a crisis alone, often without a doctor immediately available to ask. Patient education has quietly moved from a support function to the actual first step in the care journey.The scale of that shift is significant. India's home healthcare sector is one of the fastest-growing segments in the country's broader healthcare economy, with industry analysts projecting double-digit annual growth through the next decade — driven by an aging population, a rising burden of chronic disease, shorter hospital stays, and growing comfort with managing serious medical needs outside a hospital setting. As more of that care moves into the home, the quality of information families can access before making a decision matters just as much as the quality of the equipment itself.HJS is now investing in AI-powered systems to meet that shift head-on — helping patients discover the exact guidance relevant to their situation faster, get clearer answers to specific questions, and move from a first anxious search to delivered care with far less friction than a traditional call-center or walk-in model allows.By the Numbers7,000,000+ cumulative educational video views120,000+ families served across North India14+ cities served, including Delhi NCR, Mohali, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Noida10,000+ Google reviews at a 4.9-star average ratingCare categories covered: hospital bed rentals, respiratory care (oxygen therapy, CPAP/BiPAP), mobility solutions, sleep diagnostics, physiotherapy and rehabilitationIn Their Words"Reaching seven million educational video views is not just a digital milestone — it represents millions of moments where someone was looking for answers during a difficult time. Our objective has never been to simply rent or sell medical equipment. Every family deserves clear, trustworthy healthcare information so they can decide with confidence, even when they're scared and short on time. Technology and AI are letting us scale that mission in a way that simply wasn't possible even two years ago."— Saket Agarwal, Co-Founder, Healthy Jeena Sikho"Home healthcare is evolving rapidly, and families' expectations are evolving with it. They expect timely service, yes — but just as importantly, they expect credible guidance they can trust with their loved ones' care. Education, technology, and compassionate support have to work together, not as separate initiatives but as one continuous experience. Crossing seven million views tells us families are finding what they're looking for, and it pushes us to go further."— Jatinder Verma, Co-Founder, Healthy Jeena SikhoWhat's NextIndia's shift toward home-based healthcare — driven by an aging population, a rising burden of chronic disease, and shorter hospital stays — shows no sign of slowing down. As more families take on serious medical care at home, often with little formal training and even less advance notice, the demand for clear, dependable information will only grow alongside it.HJS plans to expand its video library into new categories, deepen its AI-enabled patient guidance so families find the right answer faster, and continue building tools that shorten the distance between a first anxious search and the moment real support arrives. The company's underlying commitment stays the same: making home healthcare easier to understand, easier to access, and easier to trust — one family, one search, one decision at a time.About Healthy Jeena SikhoHealthy Jeena Sikho is one of North India's leading home healthcare companies, offering hospital bed rentals and sales, oxygen therapy, CPAP and BiPAP therapy , mobility aids, sleep diagnostics, and physiotherapy services. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Mohali, HJS has served more than 120,000 families across 14+ cities, earning more than 10,000 Google reviews at a 4.9-star average rating. The company combines clinical expertise, technology, and compassionate patient support to help families recover safely and confidently at home.

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