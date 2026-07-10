UWM researchers Saif Al Hamad (center) and Abdallah Benelmadjat (right), who both work in the lab of UWM Professor Ryo Amano, explain what an energy audit entails at their booth in the Innovation Showcase at the Wisconsin Drives Manufacturing Summit. (Wisconsin Drives Manufacturing photo)

Over 700 industry leaders, educators, researchers and policymakers gathered recently for an inaugural manufacturing summit focused on strengthening Wisconsin’s position as a national manufacturing leader, leveraging rapidly evolving technologies like artificial intelligence, digital twins, smart automation and autonomous manufacturing.

As a co-sponsor of the Wisconsin Drives Manufacturing Summit, UW-Milwaukee played a key role in bringing together stakeholders at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field to identify a statewide strategy for the transformation of manufacturing. UWM Chancellor Thomas Gibson opened the event, emphasizing the importance of collaboration as the next step for transforming the industry.

“Events like this are critical to driving economic growth, advancing technology adoption and building the skilled workforce our state depends on,” Gibson told the crowd.

Read more about the event, including a showcase featuring UWM’s Connected Systems Institute, on the webpage of UWM’s College of Engineering & Applied Science.

Written by Laura Otto

Link to original story: https://uwm.edu/news/uwm-shows-its-engineering-strengths-at-statewide-manufacturing-summit/