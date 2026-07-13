PlanetPetly Announces Upcoming Kickstarter Launch for Innovative Wall-Mounted Multi-Roll Dog Poop Bag Organizer

PlanetPetly introduces a space-saving wall-mounted dog poop bag organizer and announces its upcoming Kickstarter campaign for pet owners worldwide.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlanetPetly Announces Upcoming Kickstarter Launch for Innovative Wall-Mounted Multi-Roll Dog Poop Bag OrganizerPet products brand prepares to introduce its first organization-focused accessory for dog owners through Kickstarter.PlanetPetly, a pet products brand operated by ADRARECOM LLC, today announced plans to launch its first product, the Wall-Mounted Multi-Roll Dog Poop Bag Organizer, on Kickstarter during the first week of August.The upcoming crowdfunding campaign represents PlanetPetly's debut product launch and follows growing interest from dog owners seeking a practical way to organize everyday walking essentials.The idea behind the product emerged from a simple observation shared by many pet owners. Preparing for a walk often means searching for poop bags, a leash, or a portable dispenser at the last minute. PlanetPetly developed its wall-mounted organizer to keep these frequently used items together in one convenient location, making daily routines more organized and efficient.Designed for entryways, mudrooms, garages, and other commonly used spaces, the organizer stores multiple rolls of biodegradable poop bags alongside a leash and a portable dispenser. The product is intended to help pet owners keep essential walking supplies readily accessible before heading outdoors."Owning a dog should be about enjoying time together, not searching the house for forgotten supplies," said Moghdoom Abrar, Founder and CEO of PlanetPetly. "As we've shared our concept with fellow dog owners, we've been encouraged by the positive feedback. Launching on Kickstarter gives us an opportunity to introduce the product to a wider community while continuing to gather valuable input from early supporters."According to PlanetPetly, the organizer was developed with everyday functionality in mind while remaining compatible with biodegradable waste bags, supporting practical storage solutions for responsible pet ownership.As the Kickstarter launch approaches, PlanetPetly plans to share campaign updates and information about early supporter rewards through its official channels. Interested pet owners and crowdfunding supporters will be able to follow the campaign as additional details become available.About PlanetPetlyPlanetPetly is a pet products brand operated by ADRARECOM LLC. The company develops practical pet accessories designed to simplify everyday routines for dog owners through thoughtful organization and functional design. Its products are intended to help keep essential walking supplies organized while supporting responsible pet care.

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