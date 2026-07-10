Minnesota Democrats Pardoned a Convicted Child Rapist. President Trump Deported Him.

A convicted child sex offender is no longer in our country thanks to President Donald J. Trump and his Administration — defeating a sick attempt by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison to lend him safe harbor in the so-called “sanctuary” state.

Laotian national Tou Lue Vang was convicted of repeatedly sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in Minnesota, which he excused as a “minor thing” and blamed it on “cultural norms” in foreign countries. An immigration judge ordered his removal in 2006.

In a brazen effort to shield the criminal illegal alien predator from imminent deportation, Walz and Ellison pardoned him — protecting an illegal alien child sex abuser over the American citizens they supposedly represent.

The Trump Administration rejected this outrageous affront to justice. Secretary of State Marco Rubio terminated Vang’s legal status and the Department of Homeland Security deported him immediately.

This case exposes the depravity of the Radical Left: they will literally pardon child rapists and defy federal law to protect criminal illegals. Walz and Ellison stood with a monster who preyed on a 10-year-old girl; the Trump Administration stands with American families.

Under President Trump, criminal illegal aliens who rape children will be found, arrested, and removed — and Democrat politicians will not stand in the way.