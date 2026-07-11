2MW/4.6MWh Containerized Battery Energy Storage System Commissioned for a Shopping Mall in Malaysia

20-foot liquid-cooled BESS container with LiFePO4 battery technology for commercial and industrial energy storage applications Outdoor commercial battery energy storage system installed beside a shopping mall in Malaysia for intelligent energy management

GSL Energy Successfully Commissions a 2MW/4.6MWh Containerized Battery Energy Storage System for a Shopping Mall in Malaysia

深圳, 广东省 — GUANGDONG SHENG, CHINA, July 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shenzhen, China — GSL Energy has announced the successful commissioning of a 2MW/4.6MWh containerized Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at a large shopping mall in Malaysia, marking another milestone in the company's growing portfolio of commercial and industrial energy storage projects across Southeast Asia.The project features two independently operated 2.3MWh liquid-cooled BESS containers, each integrated with a 750kVA transformer, forming a smart commercial microgrid capable of operating in both grid-connected and island modes. Designed for high-load commercial applications, the system helps improve energy efficiency, enhance power reliability, and support the future integration of renewable energy.Addressing the Energy Challenges of Modern Commercial BuildingsLarge shopping malls operate around the clock with substantial electricity demand from air conditioning, elevators, lighting, retail stores, restaurants, and entertainment facilities. Rising electricity prices, increasing peak demand charges, and growing expectations for uninterrupted power supply have encouraged commercial property owners to adopt advanced battery energy storage solutions.The newly commissioned system enables the shopping mall to:Reduce peak demand and electricity costs through intelligent peak shavingImprove energy resilience during grid disturbancesOptimize energy consumption using an advanced Energy Management System (EMS)Prepare the facility for future solar PV integrationBuild a scalable commercial microgrid for long-term energy managementFactory-Integrated Containerized BESS for Faster DeploymentThe project utilizes GSL Energy's factory-integrated 20-foot liquid-cooled containerized Battery Energy Storage System, allowing the battery system, PCS, thermal management, fire protection, and control systems to be pre-installed and tested before shipment.Compared with conventional battery room installations, the containerized solution offers faster deployment, reduced on-site construction, simplified commissioning, and greater flexibility for future expansion, making it particularly suitable for commercial developments where construction time and available space are critical considerations.The liquid-cooled thermal management system also provides stable operating temperatures under Malaysia's hot and humid tropical climate, contributing to higher system efficiency and longer battery life.Certified for Global Commercial and Industrial ProjectsThe battery energy storage system has been engineered to comply with internationally recognized safety and performance standards, supporting deployment across global commercial and industrial markets.The system complies with:ANSI/CAN/UL 9540:2023NFPA 855CEIEC 62933EN IEC 62933EN 62477These certifications demonstrate compliance with international requirements covering system integration, electrical safety, fire protection, and commercial energy storage applications.Expanding Commercial Energy Storage Across Southeast AsiaAs demand for commercial battery storage continues to grow throughout Southeast Asia, GSL Energy is expanding its portfolio of containerized BESS solutions for shopping malls, manufacturing facilities, industrial parks, commercial campuses, hotels, logistics centers, and renewable energy microgrids.The company's product portfolio ranges from residential battery storage systems to commercial and utility-scale energy storage solutions exceeding 5MWh, supporting OEM, ODM, and customized engineering services for global EPC contractors, distributors, and project developers.With extensive international project experience, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and comprehensive technical support, GSL Energy continues to help customers build safer, more efficient, and more sustainable energy infrastructure worldwide.

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