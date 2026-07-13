Japanese Photographer Shintarrow Yoshikawa Presents 'Reverse Mediator,' the Third Chapter in a Photographic Series

Official flyer for “Reverse Mediator,” a photography exhibition by Japanese photographer Shintarrow Yoshikawa.

The third exhibition at Tokyo’s Gallery Walk concludes a trilogy moving from animals and people to landscapes across Europe and Japan.

I am interested in the moment when a familiar place stops being merely a record and begins to look back at us.” — Shintarrow Yoshikawa

TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Japanese photographer and visual storyteller Shintarrow Yoshikawa presents “ Reverse Mediator ,” a photography exhibition exploring the moment when familiar landscapes begin to appear unfamiliar — as if time, memory and perception have quietly shifted.Presented at Gallery Walk in Tokyo’s Shiodome Media Tower, which houses Kyodo News’ Tokyo headquarters, “Reverse Mediator” is Yoshikawa’s third exhibition at the venue and the latest chapter in a photographic series that has developed across three exhibitions.The series began in 2023 with “CATS Moment of Truth,” focusing on animals. It continued in 2025 with “LIVE PASSENGER,” turning its gaze toward people and the transient nature of human presence. In 2026, “Reverse Mediator” shifts attention toward landscapes and spaces.Across the three exhibitions, Yoshikawa’s perspective has gradually expanded from animals, to people, and finally to the environments that surround them. Rather than treating these subjects as separate categories, the three exhibitions form a distinct arc within his continuing photographic practice — moving from living beings to human existence, and ultimately to the spaces where presence, absence and memory intersect.“Reverse Mediator” brings together photographs created in Rome, Trieste, Vatican City and Japan. Streets, churches, ports, tunnels, stairways and nocturnal spaces appear not simply as records of places visited, but as thresholds where the visible world seems to shift into another dimension of time and perception.The title “Reverse Mediator” reflects the idea that photography does not mediate reality in only one direction. While the photographer looks at the world through the camera, the photographed place can also appear to return the gaze.“I am interested in the moment when a familiar place stops being merely a record and begins to look back at us,” said Yoshikawa. “Reverse Mediator is about that quiet reversal — the feeling that the landscape is not only being seen, but is also returning our gaze.”The photographs depict real places, yet each work is accompanied by narrative text that opens another layer of interpretation. Through the intersection of documentary photography and narrative, ordinary streets, churches, ports and nocturnal spaces become places where memory, imagination and perception overlap.The exhibition is co-planned with Kazuhiko Mori, Professor at Kyoto University of Advanced Science.Based in Japan, Yoshikawa has also presented his photographic work internationally, including photography exhibitions in Budapest, Hungary, and presentations at MondoCon. His practice spans photography, visual storytelling and media production, connecting places, people and cultural experiences across borders.This international perspective forms part of the background to “Reverse Mediator.” Yoshikawa does not approach European cities simply as travel destinations. Instead, he photographs moments when an unfamiliar place unexpectedly evokes recognition, memory or a sense of another time.With “Reverse Mediator,” Yoshikawa brings together a three-exhibition arc that began with animals, moved toward people, and now arrives at landscape and space — while continuing to explore how the relationship between the observer and the observed may shift over time.EXHIBITION DETAILSTitle: Reverse MediatorArtist: Shintarrow YoshikawaVenue: Gallery Walk, Shiodome Media Tower, Tokyo, JapanDates: July 1–29, 2026Admission: FreeCo-planned with: Kazuhiko Mori, Professor, Kyoto University of Advanced Science

Reverse Mediator — Official Exhibition PV | Shintarrow Yoshikawa

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