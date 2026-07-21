GSL ENERGY Launches New 16.08kWh LiFePO4 Energy Storage Battery for Global Residential and Commercial Solar Markets

GSL ENERGY 16.08kWh LiFePO4 Energy Storage Battery Each battery provides 16.08kWh of energy storage capacity and supports parallel connection of up to 18 units, allowing total system capacity to expand to 289kWh. A high-definition touchscreen supports 14 built-in languages, simplifying commissioning and daily operation for customers across international markets. IP65 Waterproof Household Energy Storage System

Certified. Safer. Smarter. Built for Every Solar Project

深圳, 广东省 — GUANGDONG SHENG, CHINA, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GSL ENERGY , a professional lithium battery manufacturer specializing in residential, commercial, and industrial energy storage solutions, has officially launched its new 16.08kWh LiFePO4 Energy Storage Battery, designed to support the growing global demand for reliable solar storage, backup power, off-grid energy systems, and commercial energy management applications.Combining advanced lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) technology, flexible installation options, intelligent monitoring, and scalable system architecture, the new battery provides solar installers, EPC contractors, distributors, and project developers with a reliable energy storage solution for residential and commercial applications worldwide.Designed for Modern Solar Energy Storage ProjectsAs global energy markets accelerate toward renewable energy adoption, homeowners, businesses, and infrastructure operators are increasingly seeking battery systems that deliver higher safety, longer service life, and easier installation.The new GSL ENERGY 16.08kWh LiFePO4 Battery is engineered to address these market demands by providing:16.08kWh usable energy capacity51.2V 314Ah LiFePO4 battery architectureIndoor and outdoor installation optionsFlexible parallel expansion up to 289kWhCompatibility with more than 90% of mainstream hybrid inverter brandsIntelligent monitoring and simplified operationThe system is suitable for a wide range of applications, including:Residential solar energy storageOff-grid villasHome backup power systemsSmall commercial energy storagePeak shaving projectsMicrogrid applicationsCertified Battery Solution for Global Energy Storage MarketsTo support international project deployment, the GSL ENERGY 16.08kWh battery complies with globally recognized safety and transportation standards, including:IEC certificationCE certificationUN38.3 certificationMSDS certificationThese certifications help partners simplify product approval, international transportation, and market access requirements across Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions.For global distributors and EPC companies, certified energy storage products reduce deployment barriers and improve project delivery efficiency.Enhanced Safety with Built-In Aerosol Fire Suppression TechnologySafety remains a key priority in modern battery energy storage systems.The new 16.08kWh LiFePO4 battery integrates a multi-layer protection design, including an automatic aerosol fire suppression system and an integrated DC circuit breaker.The built-in aerosol fire suppression technology provides additional protection against potential thermal events, while the circuit breaker offers protection against:OvervoltageUndervoltageOvercurrentShort circuit conditionsThis integrated safety architecture improves system reliability and supports long-term operation in residential and commercial environments.Flexible Indoor and Outdoor Installation OptionsRecognizing the diverse requirements of global energy storage projects, GSL ENERGY offers both indoor and outdoor versions of the 16.08kWh battery.IP20 Indoor VersionDesigned for:GaragesUtility roomsElectrical roomsEquipment roomsIP65 Outdoor VersionDesigned for outdoor environments with enhanced protection against dust and water exposure.Suitable applications include:Residential exterior installationsPatiosGardensOutdoor backup power systemsCommercial outdoor energy storage projectsThe outdoor version reduces the need for additional protective structures, helping installers lower installation complexity and project costs.Expandable Energy Storage from 16.08kWh to 289kWhThe modular design of the new battery allows customers to expand their storage capacity according to future energy requirements.A single 16.08kWh battery supports parallel connection of up to 18 units, creating a scalable energy storage system with capacity up to:289kWh Total Energy CapacityThis expansion capability makes the solution suitable for:Large residential propertiesVillasRetail facilitiesCommercial buildingsSmall industrial applicationsBackup power projectsThe scalable architecture enables customers to start with smaller systems and expand storage capacity as energy demand increases.Smart Monitoring and Installer-Friendly DesignThe new GSL ENERGY battery is designed to simplify installation, commissioning, and daily operation.Key features include:Bluetooth MonitoringUsers can monitor real-time battery information through a mobile application, including:Battery SOCVoltageCurrentCharging statusOutput powerOperating conditionsMulti-Language Touchscreen DisplayThe integrated touchscreen supports 14 languages, enabling easier operation for customers across different regions.Mobile Installation DesignHeavy-duty wheels improve transportation and positioning efficiency, allowing installers to move the battery without cranes or specialized lifting equipment.Compatible with 90%+ Mainstream Hybrid InvertersThe 16.08kWh battery is engineered for broad compatibility with leading solar inverter brands worldwide.This allows installers to integrate the battery into:New PV + storage systemsExisting solar installationsRetrofit energy storage projectsOff-grid power systemsBy reducing inverter replacement requirements and simplifying system integration, the solution helps installers improve installation efficiency and reduce project costs.GSL ENERGY Provides Factory Direct Supply and OEM/ODM ServicesAs an experienced LiFePO4 battery manufacturer , GSL ENERGY supports global partners with factory-direct supply, stable production capacity, and customized manufacturing services.The company provides:OEM battery solutionsODM product developmentCustom brandingCustomized packagingCommunication protocol integrationSystem configuration supportWith professional manufacturing capabilities and global project experience, GSL ENERGY works with solar installers, distributors, and EPC companies to deliver reliable energy storage solutions worldwide.Supporting the Future of Global Energy StorageThe launch of the new GSL ENERGY 16kWh LiFePO4 Energy Storage Battery represents another step in the company's commitment to providing safe, flexible, and scalable battery solutions for the global renewable energy market.As demand for solar storage continues to grow, reliable battery technology will play an increasingly important role in improving energy independence, reducing electricity costs, and supporting cleaner power systems.With advanced LiFePO4 technology, international certifications, flexible installation options, and OEM/ODM manufacturing capabilities, GSL ENERGY is ready to support partners worldwide in accelerating the transition toward smarter energy storage.About GSL ENERGYFounded in 2011, Shenzhen GSL ENERGY Co., Ltd. is a professional lithium battery manufacturer specializing in residential, commercial, and industrial energy storage systems.With advanced manufacturing facilities, strong R&D capabilities, and global certifications including UL, IEC, CE, and UN38.3, GSL ENERGY provides reliable battery solutions for solar storage, microgrids, backup power, and commercial energy applications across global markets.

16.08kWh Mobile Energy Storage Battery

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