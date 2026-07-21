GSL ENERGY Launches New 16.08kWh LiFePO4 Energy Storage Battery for Global Residential and Commercial Solar Markets
Each battery provides 16.08kWh of energy storage capacity and supports parallel connection of up to 18 units, allowing total system capacity to expand to 289kWh.
A high-definition touchscreen supports 14 built-in languages, simplifying commissioning and daily operation for customers across international markets.
Certified. Safer. Smarter. Built for Every Solar Project深圳, 广东省 — GUANGDONG SHENG, CHINA, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GSL ENERGY, a professional lithium battery manufacturer specializing in residential, commercial, and industrial energy storage solutions, has officially launched its new 16.08kWh LiFePO4 Energy Storage Battery, designed to support the growing global demand for reliable solar storage, backup power, off-grid energy systems, and commercial energy management applications.
Combining advanced lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) technology, flexible installation options, intelligent monitoring, and scalable system architecture, the new battery provides solar installers, EPC contractors, distributors, and project developers with a reliable energy storage solution for residential and commercial applications worldwide.
Designed for Modern Solar Energy Storage Projects
As global energy markets accelerate toward renewable energy adoption, homeowners, businesses, and infrastructure operators are increasingly seeking battery systems that deliver higher safety, longer service life, and easier installation.
The new GSL ENERGY 16.08kWh LiFePO4 Battery is engineered to address these market demands by providing:
16.08kWh usable energy capacity
51.2V 314Ah LiFePO4 battery architecture
Indoor and outdoor installation options
Flexible parallel expansion up to 289kWh
Compatibility with more than 90% of mainstream hybrid inverter brands
Intelligent monitoring and simplified operation
The system is suitable for a wide range of applications, including:
Residential solar energy storage
Off-grid villas
Home backup power systems
Small commercial energy storage
Peak shaving projects
Microgrid applications
Certified Battery Solution for Global Energy Storage Markets
To support international project deployment, the GSL ENERGY 16.08kWh battery complies with globally recognized safety and transportation standards, including:
IEC certification
CE certification
UN38.3 certification
MSDS certification
These certifications help partners simplify product approval, international transportation, and market access requirements across Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions.
For global distributors and EPC companies, certified energy storage products reduce deployment barriers and improve project delivery efficiency.
Enhanced Safety with Built-In Aerosol Fire Suppression Technology
Safety remains a key priority in modern battery energy storage systems.
The new 16.08kWh LiFePO4 battery integrates a multi-layer protection design, including an automatic aerosol fire suppression system and an integrated DC circuit breaker.
The built-in aerosol fire suppression technology provides additional protection against potential thermal events, while the circuit breaker offers protection against:
Overvoltage
Undervoltage
Overcurrent
Short circuit conditions
This integrated safety architecture improves system reliability and supports long-term operation in residential and commercial environments.
Flexible Indoor and Outdoor Installation Options
Recognizing the diverse requirements of global energy storage projects, GSL ENERGY offers both indoor and outdoor versions of the 16.08kWh battery.
IP20 Indoor Version
Designed for:
Garages
Utility rooms
Electrical rooms
Equipment rooms
IP65 Outdoor Version
Designed for outdoor environments with enhanced protection against dust and water exposure.
Suitable applications include:
Residential exterior installations
Patios
Gardens
Outdoor backup power systems
Commercial outdoor energy storage projects
The outdoor version reduces the need for additional protective structures, helping installers lower installation complexity and project costs.
Expandable Energy Storage from 16.08kWh to 289kWh
The modular design of the new battery allows customers to expand their storage capacity according to future energy requirements.
A single 16.08kWh battery supports parallel connection of up to 18 units, creating a scalable energy storage system with capacity up to:
289kWh Total Energy Capacity
This expansion capability makes the solution suitable for:
Large residential properties
Villas
Retail facilities
Commercial buildings
Small industrial applications
Backup power projects
The scalable architecture enables customers to start with smaller systems and expand storage capacity as energy demand increases.
Smart Monitoring and Installer-Friendly Design
The new GSL ENERGY battery is designed to simplify installation, commissioning, and daily operation.
Key features include:
Bluetooth Monitoring
Users can monitor real-time battery information through a mobile application, including:
Battery SOC
Voltage
Current
Charging status
Output power
Operating conditions
Multi-Language Touchscreen Display
The integrated touchscreen supports 14 languages, enabling easier operation for customers across different regions.
Mobile Installation Design
Heavy-duty wheels improve transportation and positioning efficiency, allowing installers to move the battery without cranes or specialized lifting equipment.
Compatible with 90%+ Mainstream Hybrid Inverters
The 16.08kWh battery is engineered for broad compatibility with leading solar inverter brands worldwide.
This allows installers to integrate the battery into:
New PV + storage systems
Existing solar installations
Retrofit energy storage projects
Off-grid power systems
By reducing inverter replacement requirements and simplifying system integration, the solution helps installers improve installation efficiency and reduce project costs.
GSL ENERGY Provides Factory Direct Supply and OEM/ODM Services
As an experienced LiFePO4 battery manufacturer, GSL ENERGY supports global partners with factory-direct supply, stable production capacity, and customized manufacturing services.
The company provides:
OEM battery solutions
ODM product development
Custom branding
Customized packaging
Communication protocol integration
System configuration support
With professional manufacturing capabilities and global project experience, GSL ENERGY works with solar installers, distributors, and EPC companies to deliver reliable energy storage solutions worldwide.
Supporting the Future of Global Energy Storage
The launch of the new GSL ENERGY 16kWh LiFePO4 Energy Storage Battery represents another step in the company's commitment to providing safe, flexible, and scalable battery solutions for the global renewable energy market.
As demand for solar storage continues to grow, reliable battery technology will play an increasingly important role in improving energy independence, reducing electricity costs, and supporting cleaner power systems.
With advanced LiFePO4 technology, international certifications, flexible installation options, and OEM/ODM manufacturing capabilities, GSL ENERGY is ready to support partners worldwide in accelerating the transition toward smarter energy storage.
About GSL ENERGY
Founded in 2011, Shenzhen GSL ENERGY Co., Ltd. is a professional lithium battery manufacturer specializing in residential, commercial, and industrial energy storage systems.
With advanced manufacturing facilities, strong R&D capabilities, and global certifications including UL, IEC, CE, and UN38.3, GSL ENERGY provides reliable battery solutions for solar storage, microgrids, backup power, and commercial energy applications across global markets.
Xiang Ye
Shenzhen GSL Energy Co.,Ltd
+86 139 2372 0280
email us here
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16.08kWh Mobile Energy Storage Battery
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