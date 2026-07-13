Trauma Therapist Donna Marks Says Federal Mental Health Funding Could Help Prevent Addiction: Recovery Takes Action

Dr. Donna Marks

Licensed trauma therapist says investing in prevention, education, and affordable treatment can help reduce addiction before it begins

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has announced $281 million in grants to expand addiction prevention, mental health services, and recovery programs across the country. Author of Exit the Maze: One Addiction, One Cause, One Cure and licensed trauma therapist, Donna Marks, says the investment is an important step toward improving mental health care and addressing the root causes of addiction.

"I believe this program is a step in the right direction," says Marks. "We've spent years focusing on addiction after it has already taken hold. By investing in mental health, prevention, and education, we have a better chance of helping people before they reach that point."

The funding will support school-based mental health initiatives, suicide prevention efforts, addiction treatment, trauma-informed care, and workforce development. For Marks, the investment reflects a growing understanding that emotional well-being and substance use are closely connected and should be addressed together.

Having worked with trauma and addiction for decades, Marks believes education is one of the most effective ways to prevent substance abuse.

"When students, families, teachers, and communities know how to recognize the signs of mental health disorders and addiction, people are far more likely to seek help early instead of waiting until there's a crisis," she says.

Marks believes public education programs can reduce stigma while helping people understand where to find support. Programs that educate the public save lives, she says. The more people understand these challenges, the more likely they are to seek help for themselves or encourage someone they care about to do the same.

Marks says expanding access to affordable treatment is just as important. Too many people who want help simply cannot afford it.

"Many people can't pay for mental health or addiction treatment," she says. "Making these services more accessible gives people hope and the opportunity to recover. No one should be denied care because of cost. Governing funding for mental health programs is far more important than putting the money for a war on addiction."

While she knows this funding alone won't solve the nation's mental health and addiction challenges, Marks believes it is a meaningful investment in prevention, education, and recovery.

"Recovery begins long before someone enters treatment," she says. "It begins when people recognize they need help and know where to find it. Investments like this can make that possible."

About Donna Marks

Donna Marks is a licensed psychotherapist, trauma therapist, speaker, and award-winning author specializing in addiction recovery, trauma healing, and emotional wellness. Through her clinical work, writing, and speaking, she helps people understand the connection between trauma, mental health, and addiction while providing practical tools for lasting recovery.

To learn more, click here: https://drdonnamarks.com/

Donna Marks is available for interviews.

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