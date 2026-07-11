Honolulu Emergency Services Department hosts 3rd annual Mass Casualty Incident Conference

HONOLULU — The Honolulu Emergency Services Department (HESD) hosted its 3rd Annual Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) Conference this week at the Prince Waikīkī. The two-day event brought together approximately 300 attendees and featured distinguished speakers from across the country, including physicians and veterinarians who oversee Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and fire operations in Florida, Illinois, Tennessee, and Alaska. Speakers shared their expertise and firsthand experiences in preparing for and responding to mass casualty incidents, providing valuable insights into emergency response, coordination, and best practices. The conference welcomed personnel from the City and County of Honolulu’s Emergency Medical Services, Fire, and Police Departments, as well as leadership from the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health and medical professionals from local hospitals.

“Here on O’ahu, we are not located to receive emergency assets within hours if a major mass casualty incident or MCI were to occur,” said HESD Deputy Director Ian Santee. “This is why it is paramount that we are ready with the necessary supplies and vehicles if an incident arises.”

In March, the HESD responded to the Kona Low storms with its MCI vehicles including its high-water response vehicle and the mass casualty vehicle or bus. Both vehicles assisted in the rescuing and transporting of patients stranded in the high flood waters on O‘ahu’s North Shore.

The Emergency Services Department is planning to host its 4th MCI conference next summer.