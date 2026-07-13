Elizabeth M. Lykins Says New Research Suggests Spiritual Well-Being May Help People Recover from Trauma

Author, spiritual guide, and licensed medical provider discusses emerging research on spirituality, resilience, and emotional recovery after trauma

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When tragedy strikes, why do some people emerge with renewed purpose while others struggle to move forward? According to spiritual guide and author of Reflections on Transcendence: Everything You Have Been Searching for Is Already Inside of You, Elizabeth M. Lykins, the answer may lie in spiritual well-being.

A recent peer-reviewed study published in BMC Geriatrics found that earthquake survivors with higher levels of spiritual well-being experienced less fear and lower frailty, suggesting that spirituality may strengthen resilience after trauma.

"Spiritual well-being is an important tool for coping with trauma, reducing fear, and supporting both physical and psychological recovery after disasters," says Lykins. "My work focuses on helping people reconnect with their inner spiritual self and recognize that many of the answers they seek already exist within them."

As communities continue to navigate natural disasters, conflict, economic uncertainty, and growing mental health challenges, understanding the factors that foster resilience has become increasingly important. Experts say spiritual well-being may be one piece of the recovery process, helping people find meaning, hope, and emotional stability during difficult times.

For Lykins, these findings reinforce what she has witnessed throughout years of guiding individuals through personal transformation.

"Trauma changes us, but it doesn't have to define us," explains Lykins. "When people have a spiritual foundation, they often discover an inner strength they never knew they had. That connection becomes an anchor when everything else feels uncertain."

Studies have also linked spiritual well-being to lower rates of anxiety and depression, as well as greater optimism, resilience, and post-traumatic growth.

"Spiritual practices can include prayer, meditation, reflection, gratitude, and cultivating a sense of purpose," Lykins says. "These practices help regulate stress while fostering hope during adversity. In today's uncertain world, it's important to stay connected to your inner truth and remain open to the healing you're seeking."

Lykins says spirituality is not about religious affiliation but about cultivating a meaningful relationship with something greater than oneself.

"Spirituality isn't about having all the answers," she says. "It's about finding meaning when life no longer makes sense. That meaning becomes the bridge between surviving trauma and truly healing from it."

Rather than avoiding suffering, Lykins encourages people to develop spiritual practices before life's inevitable storms arrive.

"We cannot always control what happens to us," Lykins adds. "But we can strengthen our spirit before the storm comes. A grounded soul is often our greatest source of courage, hope, and healing."

About Elizabeth M. Lykins

Elizabeth M. Lykins, PA-C, is a bestselling author, spiritual transformation coach, and licensed medical provider with nearly 30 years of experience. Through her work, she helps individuals overcome anxiety, build resilience, and reconnect with their inner wisdom by blending medical insight with mindfulness and spiritual growth. She is the founder of A Magnificent Metamorphosis and author of Reflections on Transcendence: Everything You Have Been Searching for Is Already Inside of You.

To learn more about Elizabeth M. Lykins and her work, visit https://www.amagnificentmetamorphosis.com/index.html

Elizabeth M. Lykins is available for interview.



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