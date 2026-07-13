25-Year-Old Japanese Entrepreneur Brings Tea Ceremony to San Francisco Homes in the Age of AI

tea ceremony

Free in-home tea ceremonies explore whether Japanese culture can create space for reflection and human connection in an increasingly technology-driven society.

AI is expanding what people can do, but we also need spaces to reflect on how we want to live.” — Kazuki Nakajima

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco residents have a limited-time opportunity to experience Japanese tea ceremony in their own homes, free of charge.

Through September 15, 2026, Kazuki Nakajima is offering free in-home Japanese tea ceremony experiences for individuals, families, and small groups in San Francisco.

No previous knowledge of tea ceremony or Japanese culture is required.

Nakajima visits participants’ homes, brings tea utensils and matcha, prepares tea, and introduces guests to Japanese hospitality. Participants can enjoy matcha, learn about Japanese culture, ask questions, and spend meaningful time with friends and family.

“You do not need to know anything about tea ceremony to participate,” said Nakajima. “Come as you are, share a bowl of matcha, ask questions about Japan, and enjoy a moment together.”

Availability is limited, and advance requests are required. To request a free in-home tea ceremony in San Francisco, visit the project website.

The initiative is led by Kazuki Nakajima, 25, Secretary-General of the NIPPON Cultural Tradition Association and Representative Director of Philia Inc.

Nakajima launched the initiative to explore the role Japanese culture could play in a rapidly changing society.

As artificial intelligence and technology make everyday life faster and more efficient, Nakajima believes people may increasingly value experiences that help them slow down, connect with others, and create space for reflection.

“AI is expanding what people can do, but I believe we will increasingly need places and experiences that help us reflect on how we want to live,” Nakajima said.

Rather than opening a permanent cultural facility first, Nakajima chose to begin by meeting people directly.

By visiting homes, sharing tea, and listening to participants, the project aims to understand what kinds of Japanese cultural experiences people in San Francisco genuinely value and would want to experience again.

Participant feedback is being collected to measure interest in future Japanese cultural programs and the potential creation of a permanent Japanese cultural hub in San Francisco.

The long-term vision is to create a physical place where people from different backgrounds can regularly experience Japanese culture through tea ceremony, calligraphy, traditional crafts, cultural workshops, and community gatherings.

Nakajima has also participated in Japanese cultural initiatives connected to Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, including projects that created opportunities for traditional cultural practitioners and younger generations to participate in large-scale cultural programs.

Individuals, families, and small groups interested in experiencing Japanese tea ceremony are invited to participate. Local businesses, community organizations, cultural institutions, and companies interested in hosting an experience or discussing collaboration are also encouraged to contact the project.

Participation is free through September 15, 2026, but availability is limited.

To request an experience, visit the San Francisco In-Home Tea Ceremony Project website.

About the San Francisco In-Home Tea Ceremony Project

The San Francisco In-Home Tea Ceremony Project is a cultural initiative led by Kazuki Nakajima that provides free in-home Japanese tea ceremony experiences in San Francisco through September 15, 2026. The project is exploring how Japanese culture can contribute to human connection and reflection while measuring interest in a future permanent Japanese cultural hub.

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