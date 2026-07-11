Brands Seekers Introduces the Luxury Fashion Concierge AI Personal Stylist and Expands Luxury Shopping to 41 Languages

Brands Seekers introduces the Luxury Fashion Concierge AI Personal Stylist, helping customers discover complete luxury fashion outfits from more than 350 authentic designer brands. Official Brands Seekers logo, the AI-powered global luxury fashion platform featuring more than 350 designer brands and the Luxury Fashion Concierge AI Personal Stylist.

The Luxury Fashion Concierge AI Personal Stylist now helps customers shop authentic luxury fashion in 41 languages across 150+ countries.

Luxury shopping should begin with understanding the customer, not endless searching. AI and multilingual technology are making luxury fashion more personal and accessible worldwide.” — Ali AlShuwaikh, Founder & CEO

MANAMA, BAHRAIN, July 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brands Seekers Launches AI Luxury Fashion Concierge in 41 LanguagesThe Bahrain-based AI-powered luxury fashion platform combines personalized AI styling with multilingual shopping, helping customers in more than 150 countries discover authentic designer fashion from over 350 global brands.Brands Seekers today announced two major milestones in the evolution of its global luxury fashion platform: the launch of the proprietary Luxury Fashion Concierge AI Personal Stylist and the expansion of its platform to 41 languages, making AI-powered luxury fashion shopping more accessible than ever to customers worldwide.Serving customers in more than 150 countries, Brands Seekers combines proprietary artificial intelligence with a live catalogue of authentic luxury fashion from more than 350 international designer brands . The platform features internationally recognized names including BOSS, Armani Exchange, Emporio Armani, EA7, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Guess, Karl Lagerfeld, Michael Kors, Love Moschino, Moschino, Pinko, Liu Jo, Diesel, Replay, Desigual, Dsquared2, Philipp Plein, Versace Jeans Couture, Just Cavalli, Superdry, and hundreds more, allowing customers to discover authentic luxury fashion from one trusted destination.Unlike traditional online shopping, where customers spend time searching through thousands of products using filters, categories, and keywords, the Luxury Fashion Concierge AI Personal Stylist allows shoppers to simply describe what they are looking for in natural language. Whether shopping for a business meeting, wedding, formal event, vacation, weekend getaway, office wardrobe, or everyday luxury fashion, the AI interprets each request and delivers personalized recommendations based on individual preferences.The AI evaluates multiple factors simultaneously, including:OccasionBudgetPreferred designer brandsDress codeColoursSeasonShopping goalsProduct compatibilityLive product availabilityIt then recommends authentic designer clothing, luxury handbags, designer shoes, luxury sneakers, sunglasses, wallets, belts, accessories, and complete outfits built exclusively from the live Brands Seekers catalogue.Unlike many AI fashion applications that generate fictional outfits or inspirational images, every recommendation from the Luxury Fashion Concierge AI Personal Stylist is based on real products that customers can immediately browse and purchase. There are no AI-generated garments or unavailable products—only authentic luxury fashion sourced through Brands Seekers' international distribution network.The platform can intelligently build complete luxury outfits by combining clothing, footwear, handbags, and accessories while also allowing customers to instantly replace individual products within an outfit without rebuilding the entire recommendation. This creates a faster, more interactive, and highly personalized luxury shopping experience.Alongside the launch of its AI Personal Stylist, Brands Seekers has expanded its entire platform to 41 languages, helping remove language barriers for luxury shoppers around the world.The multilingual experience extends across every major area of the platform, including:Product pagesCategory pagesBrand pagesThe Fashion BlogBrands Size GuideCompany information pagesCustomer help contentThe Luxury Fashion Concierge AI Personal StylistCustomers can now browse luxury fashion, search designer brands, explore products, read content, and receive AI-powered recommendations in their preferred language while accessing the same live catalogue of authentic designer fashion.The expansion reflects Brands Seekers' long-term vision of making luxury fashion shopping more inclusive and globally accessible through multilingual technology and artificial intelligence."Luxury shopping has remained largely unchanged for decades," said Ali AlShuwaikh, Founder & CEO of Brands Seekers. "Customers still spend valuable time searching through thousands of products before finding what they're looking for. At the same time, millions of shoppers prefer to browse and shop in their own language. By combining our Luxury Fashion Concierge AI Personal Stylist with support for 41 languages, we're making luxury fashion shopping more intelligent, more personal, and more accessible for customers around the world."Designed specifically for luxury retail, the Luxury Fashion Concierge AI Personal Stylist can:Build complete luxury outfitsRecommend individual designer productsUnderstand natural language shopping requestsMatch occasions and dress codesPrioritize favourite designer brandsAdapt recommendations to customer budgetsRecommend seasonal fashionReplace individual products within recommendationsGenerate recommendations exclusively from the live Brands Seekers catalogue of authentic luxury fashionBy combining proprietary artificial intelligence with multilingual technology and authentic luxury fashion, Brands Seekers is creating a new approach to online luxury shopping—one that begins with understanding the customer rather than requiring customers to search through endless product listings.As consumers increasingly expect personalized digital experiences, Brands Seekers believes AI will play a central role in helping shoppers discover luxury fashion that matches their individual tastes, lifestyles, and budgets. By combining intelligent recommendations with authentic designer products and multilingual accessibility, the company continues to invest in technology that simplifies luxury shopping while preserving the quality, authenticity, and premium experience customers expect.The Luxury Fashion Concierge AI Personal Stylist is now available worldwide at:About Brands SeekersBrands Seekers is a Bahrain-based AI-powered global luxury fashion platform offering authentic designer clothing, luxury shoes, handbags, sneakers, accessories, sunglasses, belts, wallets, and lifestyle products from more than 350 international designer brands. The platform features internationally recognized brands including BOSS, Armani Exchange, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Guess, Desigual, Karl Lagerfeld, Michael Kors, Moschino, Pinko, Replay, Diesel, Liu Jo, Philipp Plein, Dsquared2, Versace Jeans Couture, and many more.Serving customers in over 150 countries, Brands Seekers combines worldwide luxury fashion with its proprietary Luxury Fashion Concierge AI Personal Stylist, delivering personalized recommendations and complete outfits generated exclusively from its live catalogue of authentic products. Available in 41 languages, the platform makes luxury fashion shopping more accessible through artificial intelligence, multilingual technology, and intelligent product discovery while helping customers discover authentic luxury fashion tailored to their personal style.Website: https://brandsseekers.com

Brands Seekers Luxury Fashion Concierge AI Personal Stylist

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.