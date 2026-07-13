2026 ThreeBestRated® Honouree Dr. Karthik Ramasamy Advances Aesthetic Surgery Through Innovation and Education
we want to give an aesthetic surgical experience in a greater way. Patients should be comfortable, pain-free and recovery should be faster.”CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ThreeBestRated® honoured Dr. Karthik Ramasamy, MBBS, DNB, MRCS from Chennai Plastic Surgery as one of top 3 plastic surgeons in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, which affirms that he stands as an embodiment of excellent care, patient satisfaction, and professional integrity.
— Dr. Karthik Ramasamy
He said, “Thank you ThreeBestRated® for selecting us every year. We will be doing our best in the upcoming years.”
Born and raised in the small town of Namakkal in southern Tamil Nadu, Dr. Karthik Ramasamy nurtured a dream of becoming a Plastic Surgeon from an early age. His passion for aesthetic surgery inspired him to establish a dedicated center in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, where he could provide advanced and patient-focused care. He is a board certified surgeon who is renowned for his innovative techniques and expertise in gynecomastia. He is globally known for his surgical techniques, the lifting plaster technique, and has a classification named after his surgery centre as Chief Cosmetic Surgeon.
Dr. Karthik Ramasamy specialises in a wide range of cosmetic and aesthetic procedures, including:
>> Breast reduction
>> Rhinoplasty
>> Fat transfers
>> Abdominoplasty
>> Liposuction
>> Body sculpting
>> Facial aesthetic surgeries
Chennai Plastic Surgery is dedicated to combining artistic vision with medical expertise to enhance each patient's natural beauty. The clinic strives to deliver personalised care and exceptional results through advanced surgical techniques and a patient-centered approach. Looking ahead, Chennai Plastic Surgery aims to expand its services to other cities, making reliable aesthetic and reconstructive care accessible to more patients. Supported by a team of highly skilled and experienced doctors, the clinic remains committed to ensuring outstanding patient experiences and achieving positive results. Their specialisation services range from surgical and non-surgical treatments that are tailored to meet the patients with safe, effective and lasting results.
Dr. Karthik Ramasamy: From Surgeon to Educator
As the Chief Cosmetic Surgeon at Chennai Plastic Surgery, Dr. Karthik Ramasamy has over 20 years of hands-on experience in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. In 2009, he began his aesthetic surgical practice, “what I realised is though my plastic surgical training has the aesthetic surgical exposure, but the exposure is very limited.” Driven by a commitment to continuous learning, he spent a month in the United States visiting leading aesthetic surgery centers, where he expanded his knowledge of advanced techniques. Over the years, he has performed more than 25,000 aesthetic procedures across 85 countries. Through those surgeries, he gained extensive experience and insight from patient care. Dr. Karthik Ramasamy explains that “what I realised is after learning so much, if I'm not teaching my younger minds, that is the greatest mistake anybody can make.”
In 2018, Dr. Karthik Ramasamy started an aesthetic surgical training program for the young plastic surgeons. Since then, the program has trained over 40 plastic surgeons from India and abroad, helping them develop advanced skills in aesthetic surgery. Throughout his career, Dr. Karthik Ramasamy and his team have introduced various innovative surgical techniques designed to reduce complications and accelerate patient recovery.
Committed to advancing the field beyond his own practice, he has published these innovations in both national and international medical journals. To further share this knowledge, he regularly presents his work at conferences around the world, ensuring that surgeons and patients alike benefit from the latest advancements in aesthetic surgery.
Empowering Patients and Mentoring Future Surgeons
Apart from delivering aesthetic outcomes, his aim is “we want to give an aesthetic surgical experience in a greater way. Patients should be comfortable, pain-free and recovery should be faster.”Dr. Karthik Ramasamy believes cosmetic surgery should be a tool for positive transformation rather than dependency.
Expanding his commitment to education, he started the CHESTSCULPT™ Program which is a specialised training initiative that teaches plastic surgeons from India and around the world advanced male chest contouring techniques. The program goes beyond traditional gynecomastia correction, focusing on creating a more sculpted and athletic chest appearance. Building on its success, plans are underway to introduce additional training programs in rhinoplasty, high-definition liposuction, and other advanced aesthetic procedures.
The vision of the Chennai Plastic Surgery team is to provide comprehensive aesthetic medical and surgical care while sharing knowledge on a global scale. Through innovation, education, and collaboration, the team aims to ensure that patients everywhere benefit from the latest advancements in aesthetic surgery. To get in touch with him, visit thecosmeticsurgery.org
Dr. Karthik Ramasamy
Chennai Plastic Surgery
+91 96000 58899
info@chennaiplasticsurgery.org
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Beyond Beauty: Dr. Karthik Ram on Innovation, Education & Aesthetic Surgery
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