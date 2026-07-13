Veristar Energy Appoints Riley Fair as Vice President of Sales to Drive Strategic Onsite Power Growth

Riley Fair joins Veristar Energy as Vice President of Sales, leading the company's commercial growth and North American sales organization.

Riley Fair joins Veristar to build and scale a high-performing sales organization, accelerating the deployment of onsite power systems across North America.

Riley has consistently proven his ability to build elite teams and rapidly scale operations, and his presence will accelerate our growth.” — Justin Rathke, President, Veristar Energy

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veristar Energy , a premier provider of onsite energy solutions, today announced the appointment of Riley Fair as Vice President of Sales. The company was formed through the strategic merger of Vergent Power Solutions and Lone Star Power Solutions.Fair joins Veristar following a highly successful leadership tenure at McKinstry, where he served in key roles across the Pacific Northwest and Texas, helping scale its regional energy services and consulting business from $60 million into a $180 million market leader. With experience spanning both the public and private sectors across more than twenty end-use verticals, Fair brings a deep understanding of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) markets, partner program management, team development, and strategic market expansion to Veristar.The appointment comes at a pivotal moment of rapid transformation within the energy industry, as organizations increasingly seek autonomy from the utility grid. By uniting the technical design legacy of Vergent with the operational agility of Lone Star Power Solutions, Veristar is scaling its capacity to deliver grid-independent power systems. Fair will be responsible for building a robust, high-performing sales organization designed to convert complex engineering capabilities into immediate financial and operational value for customers."Riley's leadership arrives at a critical inflection point for our company and the wider energy landscape," said Justin Rathke, President of Veristar Energy. "As we scale to meet an unprecedented surge in demand for onsite power generation, we require a commercial leader who can look at a complex technical challenge and immediately identify the strategic business outcome for our clients. Riley has consistently proven his ability to build elite teams and rapidly scale operations, and his presence will accelerate our growth."Fair's professional background began in chemical engineering before he moved into energy and industrial sales and project development. His career over the past decade-plus includes seven years with Nalco Water/Ecolab, leading large-scale energy and water reduction initiatives in active industrial production environments, followed by owning a seven-state industrial refrigeration channel business for Johnson Controls (JCI) across the western United States."The transition to Veristar Energy presents an extraordinary opportunity to deliver true energy autonomy to sectors that need it most," said Riley Fair, Vice President of Sales. "Veristar has already proven its technical mastery in the onsite power space, and my focus is to bring the commercial grit that matches that engineering excellence. I am excited to scale an elite, high-performing sales organization that keeps pace with our technical teams, expand our market footprint, and build durable, long-term energy partnerships that prove onsite generation is the single most competitive asset a modern facility can deploy."

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