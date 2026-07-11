Rockmart, Polk County, GA (July 10, 2026) - The GBI and the Rockmart Police Department (RPD) have arrested and charged Travis Marquis Peek, age 26, of Rockmart, GA, and Savannah Clark, age 33, of Rockmart, GA, following a joint investigation into a shooting in Rockmart, GA. Peek was charged with Aggravated Assault, and Clark was charged with Hindering Prosecution.

On Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at about 8:30 p.m., RPD officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Smart Mart located at 642 Goodyear Avenue, Rockmart, GA. When officers arrived, they discovered a man who had been shot. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

Peek was arrested in Floyd County, GA, on July 9, 2026, by the Floyd County Police Department. He was booked into the Polk County Jail.

Clark was arrested on July 8, 2026, and booked into the Polk County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Calhoun at 706-624-1424. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.