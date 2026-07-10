Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to meet July 16-17

July 10, 2026

Ignacio, Colo — Next week, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission (PWC) will convene for a hybrid meeting in Ignacio. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Thu., July 16, and recess at 3:15 p.m. The commission will reconvene at 8 a.m. on Fri., July 17, and adjourn at 2:30 p.m.

The commission will open for final consideration of regulations regarding the adoption of bag limits for avocational take of game furbearer species. The commission will be provided with two alternatives for consideration.

Option 1: Apply a daily bag limit of 15 to all game furbearer species.

Option 2: Apply a two-tiered approach of either 8 or 4, depending on the species. Bag limit of 8: Badger, bobcat, beaver, coyote, muskrat, striped skunk, western spotted skunk, raccoon, and red fox. Bag limit of 4: Mink, opossum, pine marten, ring-tailed cat, gray fox, swift fox, long-tailed weasel, and short-tailed weasel.

The commission will also open for final consideration of regulations regarding annual changes to game bird seasons, excluding turkey, and other small game seasons and related provisions, including season dates, and manner of take provisions (Step 1 of 1) and adoption of mandatory check and sealing requirements for avocational beaver harvest.

The commission will also open for consideration of regulations banning the sale of fur obtained from wild furbearer game species taken by avocational sportspersons in Colorado.

Additional agenda items include:

Department of Natural Resources update

Department of Agriculture update

Update from Colorado Lottery

Colorado's Outdoors Strategy update

Grant Program highlights

Brandt System update

Southwest Moose Herd management plan

The Consent Agenda includes:

Final stage permanent regulations opening of campgrounds in and the use of the newly established Pikes Peak Recreation Area. (Step 1 of 1)

Issue stage regulations updating property-specific regulations at Cameo Shooting and Education Complex to remain current with facility development. (Step 1 of 2)

Issue stage regulations updating property-specific regulations at Fishers Peak State Park to remain current with facility development. (Step 1 of 2)

The commission will consider whether it should adopt the Director’s written recommendation to DENY a petition to prohibit the commercial sale, barter, and trade of insect and arachnid parts.

2027 Non-Motorized Trail Stewardship Pilot

State Recreational Trails Committee Member Appointments

2027 Snowmobile Program Grants Funding

Auction and Raffle Vendor Contract

Providing public comment to the commission

Operations, Communications and Procedures

Identifying and managing conflicts of interest

The commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency.

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