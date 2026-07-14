I’ve never separated football from the rest of the business world in my head.” — James Deller

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global investor and founder James Deller has laid out a philosophy he believes applies equally to companies and football clubs: organizations thatinvest in developing people, not simply extracting performance from them, are the ones that sustain success over time.“A club is an organization of people trying to perform under pressure, same as a startup or a manufacturer. The ones that only measure output tend to plateau or collapse eventually. The ones that build people first tend to compound," Deller added.Deller, an active global investor across technology, consumer, and emerging industries, is a personal investor with an interest in football’s business potential; he does not hold and has never claimed an operating role at any club. “This isn’t about any one team’s transfer strategy or coaching staff,” he said. “It’s a pattern I’ve seen repeat across every kind of organization I’ve studied or backed — the architecture of how you treat and develop the humans inside it determines whether success is repeatable.”He pointed to his own background building 1Touch , the AI/ML-driven commerce platform he co-founded, as an example of how deliberately investing in a team’s development produces more durable growth. “Every founder wants to talk about growth curves,” he said. “Fewer want to talk about whether the people building the product are actually developing as professionals. That second conversation is usually the more predictive one.” Deller’s philosophy extends to how he evaluates opportunities as an investor. He looks first for organizations with a healthy internal culture and strong people-developmentpractices, treating financial performance as something that follows from that foundation. “If the culture is right and the people are growing, the scoreboard tends to take care of itself over a long enough window,” he said. “Chase the scoreboard and ignore the people, and you get short bursts of success that don’t last.”Deller attributes part of this worldview to growing up immersed in football culture, surrounded by professional players — an experience he describes as formative to how he thinks about performance and organizational culture, though he stresses the observation is about industry-wide patterns, not any specific institution.About James DellerJames Deller is a businessman, investor, and founder. He is co-founder and CEO of 1Touch, an AI/ML-driven e-commerce and social commerce platform that combines machine learning, algorithmic matching between vendors and influencers, and privacy-first design. He has also managed commercial operations for large production houses in film distribution and marketing, and leads an advisory practice that helps companies and institutions professionalize governance, build reporting structures, and adopt data-driven decision cultures during periods of growth. Deller is an active global investor across technology, consumer, and emerging industries, including a number of ventures still in stealth. He grew up immersed in football culture and maintains that organizations which develop people, not just performers, are the ones that win over the long term.

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