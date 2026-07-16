Marin Sake Imports Appointed Master Distributor for JuJu Labs/Next World Wines and Culinary Sakes in the US and Japan

Marin Sake Imports and JuJu Labs today announced a landmark strategic partnership. i

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marin Sake Imports and JuJu Labs today announced a landmark strategic partnership in which Marin Sake Imports will serve as the exclusive Master Distributor for JuJu Labs' Next World Wines and Next World Sakes across the United States retail market — and will lead market development efforts in Japan — placing these pioneering products on shelves at Costco, Total Wine & More, Whole Foods Market, Albertsons and more.

"The collaboration launches in 4Q 2026 with the retail debut of JuJu Labs' Avanterra Wines — Red, White, and Rosé — into Marin Sake's established network. As Master Distributor, Marin Sake will then assume full commercial stewardship of Next World Wines, a locally sourced, community-rooted wine brand, and Next World Sakes — the partnership's most transformative initiative

— across every major U.S. retail channel and, in time, the Japanese market.

"JuJu Labs brings something we have never seen before — a technology that doesn't just make a great drink, it creates an experience. Together, we intend to change what people expect from a bottle of Sake."

JA R R E L L S I E F F · CE O, MARIN S AKE IMPORTS

Next World Sakes is the crown jewel of this alliance. Using JuJu Labs' proprietary Essence De JuJu platform and the Infuser 747, the companies will produce Culinary Sakes infused with Umami and Kokumi molecules — crafted expressly to complement ethnic cuisines and redefine the dining experience.

Private labeled under the Marin Sake brand and distributed exclusively through MS as Master Distributor, Next World Sakes will launch across the U.S. retail market before Marin Sake turns its sights to Japan — leveraging its industry relationships to open and establish one of the world's most coveted Sake markets for the Next World brand.

"Essence De JuJu doesn't add flavor — it unlocks it. When we bring that to Sake and Marin Sake puts it on shelves from California to Tokyo, we will have created something entirely new."

SA N J E E V C H I T R E · F O UNDER & C H I EF V I S I O NA R Y, JUJU LA B S

As Master Distributor, Marin Sake Importsassumes full commercial responsibility for the Next World portfolio — managing all purchase orders, invoicing, retail logistics, and market development in both the United States and Japan. JuJu Labs focuses on what it does best: product innovation, culinary science, and the proprietary technology that makes Next World products unlike anything else on the shelf. A joint press event and media sampling is planned upon formal signing.

ABOUT T HE COMPAN IE S

Marin Sake Imports— Marin County, California

An established, trusted supplier of premium Sake and wines to California's leading retailers — including Costco, Total Wine & More, Whole Foods Market, and Albertsons. Now serving as Master Distributor for JuJu Labs' Next World Wines and Next World Sakes across the U.S. retail market and Japan, Marin Sake brings unmatched distribution reach, retail relationships, and commercial expertise to the Next World portfolio.

JuJu Labs — Los Gatos, California

A Culinary Oenology company pioneering the science of beverage-food pairing. Through its Essence De JuJu formulations and Infuser 747 platform, JuJu Labs creates wines and Sakes with intentional culinary purpose — built for the cuisine, the culture, and the conscious consumer.



ME DIA CONTA CT

Jarrell Sieff

CEO, Marin Sake Imports

Marin County, California

415-260-9967

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