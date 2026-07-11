From Chemicals to Cars to Cement: How BPX Built Industrial Manufacturing Into Its Largest SAP Signavio Practice

Four flagship projects across key industries highlight the firm's transformation expertise, helping manufacturers transition before the SAP ECC deadline.

Manufacturers do not need another tool. They need one team that owns the outcome from the process map to the plant floor. That is what this practice puts on the table.” — Nikhil Agarwal, COO, BPX

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Why do so many manufacturing transformations stall after go-live, leaving plants running old habits on new software? Business Process Xperts (BPX), a Mind-A-Mend Group company specializing in 𝗦𝗔𝗣 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 , has answered that by turning industrial manufacturing into its largest practice, built on four end-to-end engagements and more than 90,000 process cases analyzed across global operations.This practice integrates efforts from a specialty chemicals manufacturer with 2,500+ employees in Germany, an automotive OEM with 22,000+ employees in India, a building materials manufacturer with 5,000 employees in the United States, and a tea and beverages manufacturer in the United Kingdom. Instead of considering each program separately as an isolated system effort, BPX owns the entire transformation process, beginning from process discovery all the way to mining, redesign, and automation. This approach eliminates the leakage of responsibility that exists at the point of contact between the tool provider, the systems integrator, and the shop floor.𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄SAP will end mainstream maintenance for ECC on December 31, 2027, after which standard security patches and legal updates stop.Only about 39% of ECC customers had purchased S/4HANA transition licenses by the end of 2024, with roughly 17,000 holdouts projected by 2027.Around 70% of large-scale transformation programs fall short of their stated goals.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀-> Documented over 540 processes over four implementations: All key processes for O2C, P2P, and R2R captured in executable BPMN to provide each company with one true source.-> Automation levels of 15-25% in O2C, P2P, and R2R: Mining provided visibility on repeatable and rule-based steps that could be passed on to automation.-> 90% reduction in process risks: Process control issues and rework discovered through mining fixed themselves before audits and production.-> 90,000+ process cases mine: Decisions rest on event-log evidence from real transactions, not workshop assumptions or tribal knowledge.-> One accountable owner per program: BPX holds the transformation end to end, removing the vendor-to-integrator handoffs where value usually disappears.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ 𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀The deeper shift is that manufacturing transformation is no longer a software swap timed to a vendor deadline. It is an operating discipline. As the ECC maintenance window closes, the manufacturers that treat the move as a chance to rewire how work actually flows, rather than a technical lift-and-shift, will carry cleaner processes and lower risk into the next decade. BPX's largest practice is a bet that industrial buyers want that rewiring owned by one partner, not stitched together across three.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗣𝗫Business Process Xperts (BPX), a Mind-A-Mend Group company, is a global consulting firm specializing in SAP Business Transformation Management and integrated toolchain implementation across 𝗦𝗔𝗣 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗼 , SAP LeanIX, WalkMe, and SAP BTP. With live engagements across five continents - including Germany, the USA, the UK, Nigeria, and India BPX serves enterprises across automotive, oil and gas, specialty chemicals, building materials, consumer goods, and 𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 . The firm has modeled 1,500+ business processes and analyzed 90,000+ process cases for global clients, helping them achieve measurable transformation outcomes ranging from $8.1M annual cost avoidance to 40% faster financial close cycles.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/

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