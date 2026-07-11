CONTACT: Thomasina Cooper, Fairgrounds and Event Center Manager, 360-786-5453, or Thomasina.Cooper@co.thurston.wa.us

Community, Culture, and Carnival Rides: The Thurston County Fair Returns July 30 – August 2, 2026

LACEY, WA — Gather the family, prep your entries, and get ready for a weekend packed with community spirit! The highly anticipated Thurston County Fair officially returns to the Fairgrounds and Event Center from Thursday, July 30 through Sunday, August 2, 2026. This year's fair brings back its signature blend of classic carnival fun, stellar live entertainment, agricultural showcases, and incredible daily gate specials designed to make the fair accessible to everyone.

The four-day event features a structured lineup of daily promotions, ensuring affordable fun from start to finish:

Thrifty Thursday (July 30) : Kick off the fair with a purpose! Admission is just $1 for everyone who brings a non-perishable food donation to benefit the Thurston County Food Bank.

: Kick off the fair with a purpose! Admission is just $1 for everyone who brings a non-perishable food donation to benefit the Thurston County Food Bank. Fun Friday (July 31) : The ultimate day for thrill-seekers. Purchase a carnival ride wristband and enjoy unlimited rides all day long.

: The ultimate day for thrill-seekers. Purchase a carnival ride wristband and enjoy unlimited rides all day long. Military & First Responders Day (Saturday, August 1) : We honor those who serve our community. Active military personnel, veterans, and first responders receive a special $2 entry fee with a valid ID. Plus, join the community early for the annual Free County Commissioners Pancake Breakfast from 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM at Heritage Hall.

: We honor those who serve our community. Active military personnel, veterans, and first responders receive a special $2 entry fee with a valid ID. Plus, join the community early for the annual Free County Commissioners Pancake Breakfast from 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM at Heritage Hall. Kids Day (Sunday, August 2): A celebration of the youth. Entry is just $2 for kids aged 6 to 14, while little ones aged 5 and under get in completely free every single day of the fair.

High-Energy Entertainment and Family Favorites From the main stages to the animal barns, the 2026 entertainment lineup is bursting with energy. Visitors can witness the jaw-dropping stunts of the Vuelta La Luna Circus, watch custom art take shape at the Grizzley Artwork Chainsaw Demos, and dive into the wild world of Reptile Isle. Music lovers will find everything from classic rock to country across multiple stages, featuring local acts like the Cliff Rice Band, RaeAnn Phillips, Driftwood Drive, and Catherine Loyer & Strawberry Roan.

Introducing the First-Ever "Kiddie Krawl" on Friday History is in the making this summer! Friday, July 31 marks the arrival of a brand-new fair tradition: the inaugural Kiddie Krawl Contest by KGY. Taking place at noon on the Lucky Eagle Main Stage, this diaper derby invites the community's fastest tiny competitors to square off in a hilarious, heartwarming race to the finish line. Registration opens at 11:00 AM, giving families plenty of time to secure a spot for their little champions in this first-of-its-kind event.

Other crowd-pleasing weekend highlights include traditional 4-H and FFA livestock judging, the Thurston County Youth Animal Market Sale, the Lion Gypsie Fire Experience, and public baking competitions—ranging from Thursday’s "Bake Us Proud" Apple Pie Contest to Sunday's Cupcake Contest.

Whether you are going for the deep-fried treats, the rides, or to support local youth agriculture, the Thurston County Fair remains the premier summer tradition for the South Sound.

For a complete look at daily schedules, ride hours, and parking information, visit the official Thurston County Fair Web Page.