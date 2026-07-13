Australian Travel Stroller TernX Receives Red Dot Best of the Best 2026

TernX Travel Stroller Red Dot Best of the Best

Australian brand TernX wins Red Dot Best of the Best 2026, completing its journey from award winning concept to the world's first carry on luggage stroller.

ESSEN, GERMANY, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world's first carry on luggage travel stroller earns Red Dot's highest design distinction, completing a journey from award winning concept to internationally recognised product.TernX, the Australian company behind the world's first carry on luggage travel stroller , has been awarded the prestigious Red Dot Best of the Best 2026, one of the highest honours in international product design.The achievement marks a full circle moment for the company. Years ago, TernX was recognised with a Red Dot Concept Design Award for its original idea. Today, that concept has evolved into a commercially successful product that has now received Red Dot's highest accolade, recognising not just the vision, but the execution, engineering and real world impact of the final product.Presented by the Red Dot Design Award, the Best of the Best distinction recognises groundbreaking products that set new benchmarks for innovation, functionality, engineering and design excellence. It is awarded to only a small percentage of entries each year.Designed by Australian physiotherapist and TernX Co Founder Hoe Ping Lo, the TernX travel stroller was created to solve one of the biggest frustrations parents face when travelling, juggling a child, luggage and a stroller through airports.Unlike traditional strollers that must often be gate checked before boarding, the TernX transforms from a compact carry on suitcase into a fully functional stroller in seconds. Designed to fit within the carry on size requirements of most major airlines, it allows families to keep both their luggage and stroller with them from curb to cabin, helping reduce stress and simplify travel."As parents, we experienced first hand how difficult travelling with young children could be. We wanted to create something that genuinely made family travel easier, not just another stroller. To have that vision recognised by one of the world's most respected design awards is incredibly rewarding.", said Hoe Ping Lo, Co Founder of TernX.The recognition follows a series of international milestones for the Australian company. TernX has previously been recognised as one of TIME Magazine's Best Inventions, featured on Shark Tank Australia, and received multiple international design awards for its innovative approach to family travel.Today, TernX is helping families across the world travel lighter with its award winning travel stroller, combining the convenience of carry on luggage with the comfort and functionality of a full featured stroller.Purpose built for modern families, the TernX travel stroller features:- A patented 2 in 1 design that transforms from carry on luggage into a stroller within seconds.- Fold without unpacking functionality, allowing belongings to remain inside while folding.- An 18L storage compartment for travel essentials.- A lightweight aerospace grade aluminium frame.- A five point safety harness and reclining seat for growing toddlers.- A compact design suitable for overhead compartments on most major airlines, subject to airline requirements.The Red Dot Best of the Best recognition reinforces TernX's commitment to creating practical innovations that help families spend less time managing gear and more time enjoying their journey.As demand for compact travel strollers continues to grow, TernX is expanding internationally while continuing to develop products that simplify travel and everyday parenting.Families looking for an award winning travel stroller designed for flying, holidays and everyday adventures can learn more at https://ternx.com

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