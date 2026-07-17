DPA Auctions and National LICA Launch Nationwide Partnership for Land Improvement Contractors

DPA and LICA announce partnership.

New member benefit gives LICA members complimentary equipment appraisals, reduced seller fees, and direct access to DPA’s national online auction marketplace

We're proud to partner with an organization that shares our commitment to integrity, exceptional service, and advancing the land improvement industry.” — Dennis Mikula, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, National LICA

FREMONT, NE, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DPA Auctions today announced a strategic partnership with the Land Improvement Contractors of America (National LICA), the national trade association representing contractors in excavating, grading, drainage, and land improvement across the United States. The partnership makes DPA an official member benefit provider for LICA contractors nationwide and marks a major expansion of DPA’s construction equipment marketplace.

Through the program, LICA members receive complimentary equipment appraisals, reduced seller fees, and access to a dedicated member portal for appraisals, listings, and support. Equipment sells right from the contractor’s own yard — DPA handles the marketing, title work, and payment processing, and the member collects the check without hauling a single machine to a sale site.

"National LICA is committed to delivering partnerships that provide meaningful value to our members and help them build stronger businesses. DPA Auctions brings deep industry expertise, transparent equipment valuations, and a proven ability to help contractors maximize the value of their assets. We're proud to partner with an organization that shares our commitment to integrity, exceptional service, and advancing the land improvement industry." - Dennis Mikula, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, National LICA

“Land improvement contractors turn equipment over constantly — a machine either earns its keep or it moves on,” said Justin Scheel, Chief Marketing Officer of DPA Auctions. “Partnering with National LICA puts DPA in front of a nationwide community of contractors who live and breathe this equipment. For more than five decades we’ve helped equipment owners sell with confidence, and we’re proud to bring that same straightforward service to LICA members everywhere they work.”

About DPA Auctions

Founded in 1972 in Oakland, Nebraska, DPA Auctions is a three-generation, American-owned and operated equipment auction company serving agriculture, construction, and transportation markets nationwide. For more than fifty years, DPA has built its reputation on straightforward service, the lowest commissions in the industry, and treating every customer like family. Learn more at dpaauctions.com.

About National LICA

The Land Improvement Contractors of America (National LICA) is the nation's leading trade association representing contractors dedicated to land improvement, natural resource conservation, environmental stewardship, and infrastructure development. Through its state chapters, National LICA promotes professional excellence through education, advocacy, safety, leadership development, and strategic partnerships that strengthen the industry. To learn more about the Land Improvement Contractors of America, please visit licanational.com.

Media Contact: Justin Scheel, Chief Marketing Officer, DPA Auctions — justin.scheel@dpaauctions.com

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