NMSP arrests two men in a shooting and kidnapping investigation

Rio Arriba County, NM – Agents with the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau have arrested two men following a shooting and kidnapping investigation that began during the early morning hours of Thursday, July 9, 2026. Click to read more.

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