​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 10, 2026

Contact: Molly Mueller, Public Information Officer, (608) 910-1929, molly.mueller@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is issuing a public health alert for raw "Rueben Flavored Bratwurst" with Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing, and Corned Beef Type Flavors produced by Rackow Family Sausage in Juda, Wisconsin. This alert is due to the product being misbranded and containing undeclared allergens.



The aforementioned product contains soy and egg, known food allergens, which were not declared on the product's label. The product was sold frozen at Rackow Family Sausage's meat establishment location in Juda, Wisconsin on or before July 9, 2026.



DATCP is issuing this public health alert to ensure consumers with an allergy to soy and/or egg are aware that this product should not be consumed. No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness or allergic reactions should contact their doctor. Consumers who have this product can discard it. Consumers and media with questions about this public health alert can contact Jim Rackow, Rackow Family Sausage, at (608) 325-4547.​



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