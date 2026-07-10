KHP 2026-B-01: KHP Seeking Witnesses to Fatality Crash in Shawnee County

The Kansas Highway Patrol is requesting the public’s help with information about a fatality crash that occurred on July 1, 2026, at approximately 4:10 p.m. on US-24 near Huxman Road, east of Silver Lake, Kansas. The crash involved a gray 2025 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck and a silver 2023 KIA Soul crossover vehicle.

If anyone witnessed, or has knowledge of this crash, please contact Kansas Highway Patrol Communications at (785) 493-0361.

Any information, no matter how minor, may be valuable to the investigation.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is grateful for the support of the public and appreciate any help that may be provided.