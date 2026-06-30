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Meade County Planning Commission - Regular Meeting - July 16, 2026 - 6:30 PM ET

                                                    

Meade County Planning Commission - Regular Meeting - July 16, 2026 - 6:30 PM ET

                                                                            

Thursday, July 16, 2026

The Meade County Planning Commission will meet on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. at the Meade County Extension Office. The meeting includes public hearings on two rezoning requests and a proposed wireless communications tower. Public attendance is welcome.  
                   

                                        

The Meade County Planning Commission will hold its Regular Meeting on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. at the Meade County Extension Office, 1041 Old Ekron Road, Brandenburg, Kentucky.

The meeting is open to the public. During the meeting, the Planning Commission will conduct public hearings and may take action on the following zoning and land use matters:

  • 2026R-113 – Request to rezone property from A1 (Agricultural) to R1 (Single-Family Residential) for property located at 636 Rock Ridge Road, Brandenburg, KY 40108 (PVA Parcel No. 146-00-00-005.00).

  • 2026R-114 – Request to rezone property from R1 (Single-Family Residential) to R4 (Multi-Family Residential) for property owned by A&B Sheeran Properties LLC, located at 157 Phillips Lane, Vine Grove, KY 40175 (PVA Parcel No. 170-00-00-095.00).

  • Application for a New Wireless Communications Tower (KRS 100.987) – Consideration of an application submitted by Cellco Partnership d/b/a Verizon Wireless and Harmoni Towers Development Company, LLC for the construction of a new wireless communications tower at 1199 Rhodelia Road, Payneville, KY 40157 (PVA Parcel No. 051-00-00-086.00).

Any person with an interest in these matters is encouraged to attend the public hearing and will have an opportunity to be heard before the Commission takes action.

Meeting Agenda

  1. Welcome

  2. Please Silence Your Phones

  3. Pledge of Allegiance

  4. Call to Order

  5. Roll Call

  6. Approval of Minutes

  7. Swearing In of All Individuals Signed Up to Speak

  8. Old Business

  9. New Business

    • 2026R-113 – Rezoning Request (A1 to R1)

    • 2026R-114 – Rezoning Request (R1 to R4)

    • Application for a New Wireless Communications Tower (KRS 100.987)

  10. Miscellaneous & Discussion Items

  11. Public Session

  12. Adjournment

Residents are encouraged to attend and participate in the public hearing process.

For additional information, please contact the Meade County Planning & Zoning Office at 270-422-4676.

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Meade County Planning Commission - Regular Meeting - July 16, 2026 - 6:30 PM ET

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