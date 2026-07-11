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Public Notice - Meade County Fiscal Court to Host Town Hall Meeting in Ekron - July 9 - 6 PM ET

The Meade County Fiscal Court invites all residents to attend the next Town Hall Meeting on Thursday, July 9, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. ET at Ekron City Hall / Fire Department.

As part of the Fiscal Court's ongoing commitment to transparency, open government, and community engagement, county officials continue to visit communities throughout Meade County to provide updates on county initiatives, discuss important topics, answer questions, and hear directly from residents.

Town Hall Meetings offer an opportunity for citizens to learn more about county government while sharing ideas, concerns, and feedback that help shape future decisions and priorities.

Date: Thursday, July 9, 2026

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Location:
Ekron City Hall / Fire Department
204 Larry Berry Drive
Ekron, KY 40117

Residents are encouraged to attend, participate in the discussion, and engage with county leadership. Public input remains an important part of the decision-making process, and these meetings provide a valuable forum for meaningful dialogue between county officials and the community.

Meade County Fiscal Court appreciates the continued involvement of its citizens and looks forward to meeting with residents in Ekron.

For additional information, please contact the Meade County Fiscal Court.

- Judge/Executive Troy Kok
Meade County Fiscal Court

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Public Notice - Meade County Fiscal Court to Host Town Hall Meeting in Ekron - July 9 - 6 PM ET

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