Public Notice - Meade County Clerk's Office - Delinquent Property Taxes

The Meade County Clerk's Office has announced information for the 2026 Delinquent Property Tax Sale, which provides an opportunity for qualified third-party purchasers to purchase Certificates of Delinquency for unpaid 2025 property taxes. The annual tax sale will be held on: Tuesday, August 18, 2026 10:00 a.m. Meade County Clerk Election Building Located behind the Meade County Courthouse 516 Hillcrest Drive Brandenburg, Kentucky

The Meade County Clerk's Office has announced information for the 2026 Delinquent Property Tax Sale, which provides an opportunity for qualified third-party purchasers to purchase Certificates of Delinquency for unpaid 2025 property taxes.

The annual tax sale will be held on:

Tuesday, August 18, 2026

10:00 a.m.

Meade County Clerk Election Building

Located behind the Meade County Courthouse

516 Hillcrest Drive

Brandenburg, Kentucky

Individuals or businesses interested in participating as third-party purchasers should be aware of the following important deadlines:

May 15, 2026: Deadline to register with the Kentucky Department of Revenue, if required by law.

August 8, 2026 (Close of Business): Deadline to register with the Meade County Clerk's Office, submit all required purchase lists, and provide the required deposits and fees. Postmarks will not be accepted.

State law requires certain purchasers to register with the Kentucky Department of Revenue before participating in the tax sale. Additionally, all participants must register with the Meade County Clerk's Office by the August 8 deadline and submit the appropriate registration form, required documentation, purchase lists, and payment.

The list of Certificates of Delinquency available for sale will be published in The Meade County Messenger on July 16, 2026. Following publication, the list will also be available online. The Meade County Clerk's Office will not distribute printed or electronic lists directly.

Participants should carefully review all tax sale procedures, registration requirements, deposit calculations, applicable fees, and payment instructions before submitting their registration. Purchasers are also encouraged to independently research any potential bankruptcy filings that may affect certificates offered for sale.

Questions regarding the annual Delinquent Property Tax Sale should be directed to the Meade County Clerk's Office by calling (270) 422-2152.

Registration forms, procedures, and additional tax sale information are available from the Meade County Clerk's Office.