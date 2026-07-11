Board of Elections Meeting Notice - July 15, 2026



The Granville County Board of Elections (the “Board”) will hold a special board meeting on Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 4:00 pm at the Granville County Convention and Expo Center located at 4185 US Highway 15, Oxford, NC. The Board will convene to consider the following matters: Reconsideration of Saturday Early Voting Dates: The Board will reconsider the inclusion of two Saturday hours and dates (October 17, 2026 and October 24, 2026) as part of the approved dates and hours of operation for the early voting plan for the November 2026 General Election. The Board's approval of dates and hours at this meeting does not establish or approve any specific Early Voting site. Reconsideration of Early Voting Plans: The Board will reconsider the location and number of early voting sites for the November 2026 General Election, as part of the County's Plan for Implementation under N.C. Gen. Stat. § 163-166.35. Approval of early voting plans requires the unanimous vote of all members of the Board.

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