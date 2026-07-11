Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,086 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,732 in the last 365 days.

Board of Elections Meeting Notice - July 15, 2026


The Granville County Board of Elections (the “Board”) will hold a special board meeting on Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 4:00 pm at the Granville County Convention and Expo Center located at 4185 US Highway 15, Oxford, NC.  The Board will convene to consider the following matters:

  1. Reconsideration of Saturday Early Voting Dates: The Board will reconsider the inclusion of two Saturday hours and dates (October 17, 2026 and October 24, 2026) as part of the approved dates and hours of operation for the early voting plan for the November 2026 General Election. The Board's approval of dates and hours at this meeting does not establish or approve any specific Early Voting site.
  2. Reconsideration of Early Voting Plans: The Board will reconsider the location and number of early voting sites for the November 2026 General Election, as part of the County's Plan for Implementation under N.C. Gen. Stat. § 163-166.35. Approval of early voting plans requires the unanimous vote of all members of the Board.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Board of Elections Meeting Notice - July 15, 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.