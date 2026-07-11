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Chairmen Guthrie and Latta Announce Energy Subcommittee Markup of Six Bills to Support Safe and Reliable Nuclear Power

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, and Congressman Bob Latta (OH-05), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Energy, announced a subcommittee markup of six bills.

WHAT: Subcommittee on Energy markup of six bills.

DATE: Tuesday, July 14, 2026

TIME: 10:15 AM ET

LOCATION: 2123 Rayburn House Office Building

Items to be considered:

  • H.R. 3978, Nuclear REFUEL (Recycling Efficient Fuels Utilizing Expedited Licensing) Act (Reps. Latta and Peters)
  • H.R. 9612, American Enrichment Deployment Act (Reps. Fry and Schrier)
  • H.R. 5549, Efficient Nuclear Licensing Hearings Act (Reps. Griffith and Schrier)
  • H.R. 9613, Nuclear Advisory Committee Reform Act (Rep. Harshbarger)
  • H.R. 9614, NRC Staff Pay Alignment Act (Rep. Menendez)
  • H.R. 9084, Department of Energy Nuclear Transparency Act (Rep. Castor)

This notice is at the direction of the Chairman. The markup will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at energycommerce.house.gov. If you have any questions concerning this hearing, please contact Seth Ricketts with the Committee staff at Seth.Ricketts@mail.house.gov. If you have any press-related questions, please contact Ben Mullany at Ben.Mullany@mail.house.gov.

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Chairmen Guthrie and Latta Announce Energy Subcommittee Markup of Six Bills to Support Safe and Reliable Nuclear Power

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