The living room of Unit 9D, with its masonry fireplace and skyline windows, furnished by Jsquared Interior Staging and Design to let the Bossom-designed architecture lead. The fully renovated kitchen at The Prestwould's Unit 9D pairs quartz counters and Café appliances with the 1927 building's original proportions. Chris Small, founder of Park 27 Group, is known for delivering exceptional real estate expertise, strategic marketing, and outstanding client service throughout the Richmond, Virginia market. The primary suite's bay window frames skyline views nine floors above Monroe Park; staging and furnishings by squared Interior Staging and Design. Johnathan and Jon Miller founders of Jsquared Interior Staging & Design

Park 27's Chris Small and contractor Jeremy Creasey bought and renovated Unit 9D in Richmond's storied Prestwould; it sold July 10 with staging by Jsquared.

Our job was to let the architecture lead, and give buyers a glimpse of the life this home has been hosting for a hundred years. When the bones are this good, staging is an act of respect.” — Johnathan H. Miller | Jsquared Interior Staging and Design

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Park 27 founder Chris Small and veteran Fan District contractor Jeremy Creasey purchased and renovated Unit 9D in Richmond's storied Prestwould Condominium, bringing the 1927 residence to market with staging by Jsquared Interior Staging and Design ; the home closed July 10, 2026.Nine floors above Monroe Park, in the building Richmonders have long called the city's only New York-style condominium, a 1927 residence has been brought back to life. Unit 9D of The Prestwould, the landmark tower designed by Sir Alfred Bossom, the British architect who shaped American skylines before entering Parliament, closed on July 10, 2026, for $585,000, after a top-to-bottom renovation that paired the building's storied architecture with the way people actually live today.The project was a personal one. Chris Small, founder of the Richmond real estate advisory firm Park 27, and Jeremy Creasey, whose firm JS Creasey Contracting and Investments has spent 18 years renovating homes across the Fan and Museum Districts, purchased the unit themselves and undertook its transformation, an investment of the same conviction Small's firm counsels its clients toward: that Richmond luxury is defined by craftsmanship, history, and sense of place rather than price alone.The renovation touched every surface of the 1,880-square-foot residence while preserving what makes a Prestwould home singular: the grand 29-foot entry foyer, the windows framing skyline views, the masonry fireplace, and the proportions of rooms drawn in an era when city apartments were built for entertaining. Against that canvas, the work brought the unit fully into the present, with a new kitchen finished in quartz with Cafe appliances, two new marble baths, updated systems, and high-efficiency air conditioning, in a building whose own renewal, including roughly $1.4 million in reserves and ongoing improvements, has returned it to its strongest condition in decades.When the renovation was complete, Jsquared Interior Staging and Design furnished the residence for market, drawing on the firm's advisory input during the project and staging the rooms so that buyers touring the ninth floor experienced not a vacant landmark but a home mid-conversation between 1927 and now."The Prestwould is the kind of building every city wishes it had, and a unit like this deserves a renovation that takes its history seriously," Small said. "Jeremy and I bought it because we believed in what it could be, and we brought in Jsquared because a home like this shouldn't be shown empty. Buyers needed to feel what living here is actually like, and the staging delivered that.""Furnishing a residence in a Bossom building is a privilege, and a responsibility," said Johnathan H. Miller, Founder and CEO of Jsquared Interior Staging and Design. "Our job was to let the architecture lead, scale the furnishings to those grand rooms and skyline windows, and give buyers a glimpse of the life this home has been hosting for a hundred years. When the bones are this good, staging is an act of respect."The Prestwould project reflects a collaboration model that has recurred across Richmond this year, pairing Park 27's market vision, established local renovation craft, and Jsquared's staging work, a combination previously tied to a series of Fan and Museum District sales at or above asking price.About Jsquared Interior Staging and DesignJsquared Interior Staging and Design is a Richmond, Virginia-based home staging and interior design company specializing exclusively in vacant home staging, luxury home staging, renovation design, vacation rental design, and short-term rental design throughout Central Virginia. The company's process typically begins with a design consultation for sellers and their agents, followed by full staging of the vacant property, an approach the company says produces stronger sale results than staging around a seller's existing furniture. Across historic city rowhomes, rural acreage properties, and suburban family homes alike, Jsquared's design consultation and vacant staging model has repeatedly preceded fast sales at or above asking price. The company has been recognized by the International Association of Home Staging Professionals(R) (IAHSP) for Home Staging Excellence, Design Excellence, and Client Care Excellence, and its founder has been named among the Most Influential People in Real Estate Staging by the Real Estate Staging Association(R) (RESA). More information is available at Jsquaredrva.com. About Park 27Park 27 is a boutique real estate advisory firm serving Central Virginia, with particular expertise in Richmond's Museum District, Fan District, Monument Avenue corridor, Windsor Farms, and the Near West End. Founded on the belief that clients deserve thoughtful strategy, expert guidance, and honest counsel, Park 27 combines deep local market knowledge with an affiliation with Leverage Global Partners, providing clients with both local expertise and global reach.About JS Creasey Contracting and InvestmentsJS Creasey Contracting and Investments LLC is a Richmond, Virginia-based licensed residential contracting firm with 18 years of experience in renovation and remodeling, with a project history concentrated in Richmond's Fan and Museum Districts, including historic properties along Monument Avenue, Grove Avenue, and W Franklin Street.

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