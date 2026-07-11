Lizzie Borden House Brings BORDEN: A New Musical Home to Where the Case Began
Author Cara Robertson, creators of BORDEN: A New Musical headline Aug. 1 talkback
Thirty years ago, this house opened its doors so people could stand in the rooms where it happened and decide for themselves.”FALL RIVER, MA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For 30 years, the Historic Lizzie Borden House has been where people come to sit with one of America's most enduring mysteries and weigh the facts for themselves. On Saturday, Aug. 1, the house will hand the microphone to the historian and the writers who have spent years doing exactly that.
— Ashley Boliero, manager of the Historic Lizzie Borden House
The Historic Lizzie Borden House will mark its 30th anniversary with an exclusive book signing, dinner, and talkback event featuring historian and author Cara Robertson alongside Cavan Hendron and Aaron Roitman, the writers behind BORDEN: A New Musical. The evening gathers three people who have spent years with the documented facts of the Borden case, and it does it inside the rooms where those facts unfolded.
Robertson is the author of "The Trial of Lizzie Borden," the New England Society Book Award winner and the account The New York Times called one that leaves the reader to serve as judge and jury. She began researching the case as a Harvard undergraduate and has since served as the historical consultant guiding BORDEN through development. Hendron and Roitman built the musical on that same research, telling the story through Emma Borden, Lizzie's older sister.
"Thirty years ago, this house opened its doors so people could stand in the rooms where it happened and decide for themselves," said Ashley Boliero, manager of the Historic Lizzie Borden House. "We're proud to protect that record and the setting around it — not to dress either one up. Having Cara Robertson, who has spent decades with that record, here alongside Cavan and Aaron, who built their show on the same research, is exactly the kind of night this place is meant for."
"BORDEN has always sought to honor the historical record while exploring the deeply human stories that exist within it," said Cavan Hendron, who created the musical and wrote its book and lyrics. "To celebrate the Historic Lizzie Borden House's 30th anniversary alongside Cara Robertson, whose research has shaped so much of our work, is an extraordinary opportunity to bring history and theatre into conversation in the very place where the story began."
The book signing begins at 4:45 p.m., followed by the dinner and talkback at 6:15 p.m. Tickets to the book signing and to the dinner and talkback are sold separately, and space for both is extremely limited. Guests will hear from the panel, ask their own questions about the case and its retellings, and share the evening in the setting at the center of it all. Reservations are available at www.lizzie-borden.com.
About the Historic Lizzie Borden House
The Historic Lizzie Borden House opened to the public as a museum and inn in 1996, on the grounds of one of the most closely studied unsolved murder cases in American history. On Aug. 4, 1892, Andrew Borden and his wife, Abby, were found killed in their Fall River home. Lizzie Borden, Andrew's younger daughter, was arrested, tried, and acquitted the following year, and no one else was ever charged. The case has never been solved.
For three decades, the house has drawn historians, true-crime researchers, and travelers who want to see the setting for themselves. It has been restored to reflect its 1892 appearance, and it offers daily house tours, overnight stays, and a range of experiences throughout the year.
About BORDEN: A New Musical
BORDEN: A New Musical centers on Emma Borden, the sister history forgot, and the promise that defined her life. In the days leading up to the 1892 murders, Emma struggles to hold her family together and to balance her own needs against those of her demanding sister, Lizzie. When the murders shatter everything, Emma becomes Lizzie's fiercest defender, bound by a vow she made to their dying mother to protect her at all costs. As suspicion, public scrutiny, and shifting power threaten to unravel the truth, Emma is forced to confront the limits of loyalty and the weight of loving someone forever.
Developed over five years of historical research, BORDEN blends fact with theatrical imagination to tell a story rooted in the record while offering a fresh perspective on one of America's most enduring mysteries. The musical continues to be developed through workshops, special events, and industry presentations.
Kelli Bloomquist
US Ghost Adventures
PR@Tourismo.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.