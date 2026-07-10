ICYMI: Coalition Calling out Stavros Anthony’s Culture of Corruption Now Bipartisan

Ethically bankrupt Stavros Anthony is mired in a culture of corruption so extreme that even members of his own party are filing ethics complaints and accusations of corruption. This week, Republican Danny Tarkanian filed four ethics complaints against Anthony that alleges that Anthony has continued to use government resources for his own partisan political gain.

As Nevadans suffer through a GOP-manufactured affordability crisis, Anthony has only spent his time in office racking up ethics violations and continuing his record of using his political power to enrich himself.

This is not the first time Stavros Anthony has been called out for his corruption. Anthony has been:

Fined for violating multiple state ethics laws including using government resources for personal political gain

Asked to complete ethics training by the Nevada Commission on Ethics

Accused of age discrimination after he fired a longtime staffer and replaced her with a partisan hack with no government experience

Leveraged his government resources to promote his book

Used his status as a police captain to secure an international business class seat on a commercial flight

The Nevadan: Nevada Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony slammed with more ethics complaints

Another ethics complaint has been filed against Republican Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony—and against three of his staff members—marking the third time Anthony has received an ethics complaint in the last year and a half.

The complaints, shared exclusively with The Nevadan, outline how Anthony allegedly permitted taxpayer-funded employees to campaign for GOP candidates during state business hours leading up to the primary election.

Nevada law prohibits government employees from using their positions, public equipment, and facilities for private, personal, campaign-related, or political purposes. It also states supervisors cannot misuse their position or staff time for private interests.

Despite the warning issued to Anthony, the staff members continued to post partisan political content after May 26 during business hours.

The slew of new ethics complaints follows a trend of prior complaints filed against Anthony, all alleging he’s used state resources to advance partisan and personal interests. Anthony has especially faced heightened scrutiny as he seeks reelection come November.

Asaf Grofman, Nevada State Democratic Party spokesperson, told The Nevadan that Anthony “is embroiled in a culture of corruption so flagrant that even Republicans are filing ethics complaints against him.”

Anthony isn’t the only one in his office who’s received ethics complaints.

His chief of staff, Pamintuan, was recently fined by the Nevada Ethics Commission for using government resources for private matters. Pamintuan was fined $1,000 and is required to take ethics training.

In a written statement to The Nevadan, Jauregui contends that “there is a persistent MAGA culture of corruption” with Anthony.

“The rich and powerful are using taxpayer dollars for their own personal benefit while prices are skyrocketing, and healthcare and jobs are getting cut for Nevada families,” Jauregui wrote in an email to The Nevadan. “Enough. I’m running to end ethically bankrupt Stavros Anthony’s time in office.”

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