ICYMI: Nevada Democrats Surpass Republicans in Active Voter Registration, Capitalizing on Momentum Heading into General Election

Las Vegas Sun: Nevada adds over 21,000 to voter rolls, with Democrats taking lead over GOP

Nevada is a perennial swing state where elections are won by building a broad coalition of Democrats, Nonpartisans, and some Republican voters. As NV Dems works to expand that coalition, we are continuing to capitalize on the growing momentum within the party and are determined to win this November, laser-focused on the issues that matter most to everyday Nevadans.

NV Dems is harnessing this Democratic energy by:

Launching a coordinated campaign early with a statewide Weekend of Action that mobilized organizers and volunteers to knock thousands of doors, hear directly from voters, and begin critical outreach months ahead of the election

Partnering with the DNC to launch the “When We Count” initiative, a seven-figure investment to register and engage voters across Nevada

Opening field offices in every congressional district in Nevada that will launch canvasses and serve as a hub for organizing.

Nevada State Democratic Party Executive Director Hilary Barrett released the following statement:

“I am encouraged that the new voter registration numbers reflect the momentum that Democrats are building, but we know there’s more work to do to reach a broad coalition of Nevadans ahead of November. Whether you’re a Democrat in Clark County or a nonpartisan in Elko, life is simply too expensive right now. Too many Nevadans can no longer afford to live through outrageous housing and health care costs, and skyrocketing grocery and gas prices under the Lombardo-Trump economy. NV Dems will continue doing the work to reach voters where they are and have important conversations about the issues directly impacting their everyday lives. In the months to come, I’m excited to continue the critical work of organizing and connecting with voters across Nevada.”

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