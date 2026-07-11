What to know about raw milk and recent illnesses in Idaho

As illnesses associated with raw milk continue to be identified in Idaho, public health officials are encouraging anyone who becomes sick after consuming raw milk — especially those at higher risk of severe illness — to seek medical care promptly.

The department would like to help Idahoans understand what raw milk is, recognize symptoms of illness, and know when to seek medical care.

If you’re sick, don’t wait if you’re at higher risk of illness

While raw milk is available for sale in Idaho, it can sometimes contain harmful germs.

Germs in raw milk can be especially dangerous to people with weakened immune systems (such as transplant patients and individuals with HIV/AIDS, cancer, and diabetes), children, older adults, and pregnant women, who may want to talk to their healthcare provider before considering drinking raw milk.

If you or someone in one of these groups develops symptoms after consuming raw milk or raw milk products, seek medical care right away rather than waiting to see if symptoms improve.

What is raw milk?

Raw milk is milk that has not been pasteurized. Pasteurization is a heating process that kills harmful bacteria while preserving the nutritional value of milk.

Because raw milk is not pasteurized, it can sometimes contain bacteria such as Campylobacter, E. coli, Salmonella, or Listeria that make people sick. Raw milk can look, smell, and taste normal even when harmful bacteria are present.

The current Idaho investigations

Public health officials continue to investigate illnesses caused by the Campylobacter bacteria among Idahoans in multiple areas of the state that are associated with three raw milk operations. As the investigations continue, additional cases may be identified and reported.

All three operations — Paradise Grove in Jefferson County, Lolita Farms in Kootenai County, Evans Farmstead in Twin Falls County — are cooperating with the investigations.

Symptoms to watch for

Common symptoms of campylobacteriosis include diarrhea (sometimes bloody), fever, stomach cramps, nausea and/or vomiting. Symptoms usually start two to five days after exposure and last about one week; some people may develop complications that last longer. Complications may include bloodstream infections, reactive arthritis, irritable bowel syndrome and post-infectious colitis, and Guillain-Barre syndrome, which causes muscle weakness and numbness. Anyone who is experiencing symptoms after consuming raw milk or raw milk products is encouraged to promptly seek medical care.

If symptoms are severe, or if the person is a young child, older adult, pregnant, or immunocompromised, seek medical care promptly.

Who regulates raw milk in Idaho?

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) Dairy Bureau governs the production, processing and sale of raw milk and raw milk products for human consumption that are not intended for pasteurization. Any producer selling unpasteurized milk or unpasteurized milk products in Idaho must have an ISDA permit.

For more information:

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is dedicated to strengthening the health, safety, and independence of Idahoans. Learn more at healthandwelfare.idaho.gov.