ASP ICAC TASK FORCE ARRESTS TEXARKANA TEEN ON CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE MATERIAL CHARGES

July 9, 2026

TEXARKANA, Ark. — On Tuesday, July 7, 2026, the Arkansas State Police (ASP) Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), in coordination with the FBI, ASP Company C, and the Miller County SWAT Team, executed a search warrant at a home in the 8000 block of Old Harrison Chapel Road in Texarkana.

The search warrant stemmed from an investigation into an IP address being used to share child sexual abuse material (CSAM). During the search, investigators seized multiple electronic devices in the bedroom of a 17‑year‑old resident, where investigators located numerous files depicting CSAM.

The young man was taken into custody and charged with 99 counts of Distributing, Possessing, or Viewing Matter Depicting Sexually Explicit Conduct Involving a Child. His bond was set at $100,000.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No additional details are being released at this time.