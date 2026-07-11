Puri Responds to Nine Bills Ordered to and Vetoed by Governor

LANSING, Mich., July 10, 2026 — The nine bills withheld by the Michigan speaker of the House were presented to and vetoed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer following a Michigan Supreme Court decision leaving in place a lower court ruling that the speaker has a constitutional duty to submit the bills. In response to the veto and the Supreme Court’s decision, Democratic Leader Ranjeev Puri (D-Canton) issued the following statement:

“Today’s outcome is a not just an injustice, but a painful reminder of what happens when political gamesmanship is prioritized over real-world needs.



“For nearly two years, nine vital pieces of legislation – bills that teachers, nurses, firefighters, corrections officers, and working families spent years fighting for – were held in limbo by partisan tactics. People were counting on these measures to deliver real, meaningful relief to their daily lives, and the decision to block them is unacceptable.

“This moment underscores exactly why we need leaders in Lansing who are focused on solving problems, not playing procedural games with people’s livelihoods. Under current leadership, we have seen a consistent effort to make lives harder for working families by blocking efforts to lower costs and standing in the way of accessible healthcare.



“Despite this setback, my commitment to the hardworking Michiganders who were denied relief today remains unwavering. When House Democrats return to the majority next term, we will finish what we started and pass these nine essential bills into law to deliver the real progress and relief our communities deserve.”

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