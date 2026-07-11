21st Century ROAD to Housing Act Becomes Law, Including the VALID Act

The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act is an important step forward for housing opportunity in America.” — Son Nguyen

CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Veterans Housing & Financial Alliance (VHFA), Powered by VAREP , applauds the enactment of the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act , legislation that expands housing opportunity, improves affordability, and strengthens pathways to homeownership across the United States.The law includes a broad range of reforms to increase housing supply, reduce barriers to homeownership, and strengthen the nation's housing market.VHFA extends its appreciation to Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott and Ranking Member Elizabeth Warren for their leadership on the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act."The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act is an important step forward for housing opportunity in America. At a time when affordability and housing supply remain significant challenges, this bipartisan legislation advances practical solutions that will help more individuals and families achieve homeownership. We commend Congress for working across party lines to deliver meaningful housing reform," said Son Nguyen, Founder & President of VHFA/VAREP.Among its provisions is the VA Loan Informed Disclosure (VALID) Act , which will help ensure eligible veterans are informed about their earned VA Home Loan benefit and available financing options during the mortgage process."The inclusion of the VALID Act is a major victory for veterans and military families. By increasing awareness of the VA Home Loan benefit, this law will help more eligible veterans make informed housing decisions and fully utilize one of their most valuable earned benefits," said Lynn Jabs, Chair of the VHFA/VAREP National Legislative Committee.VHFA recognizes Senators John Boozman and Chris Van Hollen, along with Representatives Brittany Pettersen, Harriet Hageman, Nikema Williams, and Young Kim, for their bipartisan leadership in advancing the VALID Act.About VHFA Powered by VAREPThe Veterans Housing & Financial Alliance (VHFA), Powered by the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP), is a national nonprofit organization and Veterans Service Organization dedicated to advancing housing opportunity, financial readiness, housing stability, economic mobility, and access to the VA Home Loan benefit for veterans, servicemembers, military families, and surviving spouses.

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