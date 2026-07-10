Chile Marks 30 Years of Partnership at RIMPAC 2026

For three decades, the Chilean Navy has sailed alongside allies and partners during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC), the world's largest international maritime exercise. Chile's first participation in RIMPAC was in 1996, with the Leander-class frigate CNS Almirante Lynch (PFG-07) and U-209 submarine CS Simpson (SS-21). Since then Chile's participation has evolved into a relationship built on trust, interoperability, and shared commitment to partnership.

As RIMPAC celebrates its 30th iteration, Chile joins in the celebration of 30 years of participation in the multinational exercise. During that time, the nation's role has grown within the joint forces, reflecting the enduring partnerships forged through years of cooperation.

"This year's exercise is significant because it marks both the 30th iteration of RIMPAC and the 30th anniversary of Chile's first participation in 1996," said Chilean Navy Commodore Andres Howard, deputy commander of the Deputy Combined Component Task Force. "From 1996 through 2010, Chile participated like many other nations.

"In 2012, we assumed our first key leadership role as the Sea Combat Commander for the Carrier Strike Group, and after two iterations as deputy commander for the maritime component, in 2018 we held the most important position in RIMPAC, which is being the commander of the maritime component," added Howard. "Since then, Chile has consistently served in leadership positions, reflecting the importance we place on RIMPAC and our commitment to multinational maritime cooperation."

That progression demonstrates the confidence participating nations have developed with one another through 30 years of combined training and planning within RIMPAC.

Howard said RIMPAC has changed significantly since he first served in a leadership role in 2012.

"The exercise has become much more complex because the world has become more complex," Howard said. "We now incorporate cyber operations, space and unmanned systems in addition to traditional naval operations. While interoperability has always been the objective, what has grown most is the level of trust among participating nations. Exercises like RIMPAC allow us to build lasting professional relationships that make coalition operations possible."

That trust extends beyond the exercise itself. As global security challenges continue to evolve, multinational cooperation has become increasingly essential to maintaining stability and freedom of navigation throughout the world's oceans.

Longstanding relationships can be made through RIMPAC using it as a natural venue for strengthening cooperation among like-minded maritime nations. The exercise provides opportunities for different nations: sailors, marines, soldiers, aviators and coast guardsmen from around the world to train together in realistic scenarios, helping their ability to operate as an integrated multinational force during humanitarian assistance, disaster response and high-end maritime operations.

Over the past 30 years, Chile has demonstrated its commitment to those shared objectives. Its continued leadership roles reflect both its operational expertise and the trust earned through decades of participation in RIMPAC.

As RIMPAC 2026 is underway, Chile's anniversary serves as a reminder that the exercise is about more than ships and aircraft. It is about all the important relationships developed through shared experiences at sea, professional exchanges and a common commitment to preserving a free, open and secure maritime environment.

For Chile and the other participating nations, RIMPAC remains an investment in collective readiness and international partnership.