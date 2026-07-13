Gateway Hospitality LLC Assumes Operations of Floyd Bennett Sports Complex

Exterior of Floyd Bennett Sports Complex, where Gateway Hospitality LLC will lead a phased restoration and community-focused revitalization effort.

Community-focused transition begins for the facility formerly operating as Aviator Sports and Events Center

We understand how important this facility has been to the community and the role it has played for families across Brooklyn and beyond.” — Frank Pikus, CEO of ExplorUS

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gateway Hospitality LLC, a subsidiary of ExplorUS , a national hospitality and recreation management company, has assumed operations of Aviator Sports and Events Center, which will move forward under the name Floyd Bennett Sports Complex . The transition marks a new chapter for the historic facility and its role as a destination for sports, recreation, and community engagement serving Brooklyn, the five boroughs, and the surrounding tri-state area.Located within the historic hangars of Floyd Bennett Field, the 175,000-square-foot complex has served generations of families, athletes, schools, and recreational organizations through youth sports, recreation, events, and community programming. With expansive indoor and outdoor facilities and room for year-round activity, the complex has long been a gathering place for neighborhood leagues and community organizations.Gateway Hospitality LLC's immediate focus is supporting existing programming, assess facility needs, strengthening community partnerships, and identifying opportunities to expand access and activity throughout the complex.“We understand how important this facility has been to the community and the role it has played for families across Brooklyn and beyond,” said Frank Pikus, CEO of ExplorUS. “Our priority is to restore trust in the facility, support the programs and recreational opportunities the community values, and take a thoughtful approach to bringing the complex back to life in a way that reflects what this community wants and needs.”Gateway Hospitality LLC is actively working with sports, recreation, and educational partners, including FC Copa, Aviator Hockey & Figure Skating LLC, Green Meadow Farms, Xavier High School, and Xavierian High School, while continuing discussions with additional organizations interested in utilizing the facility. Existing partnerships and scheduled activities will continue to be supported wherever possible throughout the transition process.Families with questions regarding specific leagues, schedules, or programming are encouraged to look for updates from their respective organizations and league operators, which will continue providing the most current information regarding participation and scheduling.The initial phase will focus on facility assessment, operational readiness, cleanup efforts, and identifying opportunities to safely expand community access and programming. Longer-term priorities will be guided by facility needs, community input, and operational feasibility.Given the size and complexity of the complex, improvements will be implemented over time and in coordination with the National Park Service as planning progresses.Community input will play an important role in shaping the future of Floyd Bennett Sports Complex. A dedicated email address, community@floydbennett.com, has been established where families, athletes, coaches, and neighborhood stakeholders can share ideas, concerns, and suggestions. Community members can also visit https://floydbennett.com/ for facility updates, booking information, and future announcements.As planning and activation efforts continue, Floyd Bennett Sports Complex is available for a wide range of sports, recreation, educational, community, and special event opportunities. Organizations interested in booking space, hosting activities, or exploring partnership opportunities are encouraged to contact events@floydbennett.com.Additional updates regarding programming, partnerships, and future initiatives will be shared as they become available.About Gateway Hospitality LLCGateway Hospitality LLC, a subsidiary of ExplorUS, serves as the operating entity for Floyd Bennett Sports Complex. Backed by nearly 30 years of hospitality and recreation management experience through ExplorUS, Gateway Hospitality LLC oversees day-to-day operations, community partnerships, programming, and long-term activation efforts designed to support athletes, families, schools, and organizations throughout the New York metropolitan area.ExplorUS is a family-owned hospitality and recreation management company operating parks, lodges, campgrounds, attractions, marinas, and visitor destinations across the United States. Through partnerships with public and private organizations, ExplorUS works to preserve, enhance, and activate meaningful destinations while creating memorable experiences for guests and local communities.About Floyd Bennett Sports ComplexFloyd Bennett Sports Complex is a 175,000-square-foot sports and community hub located at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn. The complex serves families and athletes through youth sports, recreation, events, and community programming and remains one of New York City’s most distinctive multi-use athletic destinations.

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