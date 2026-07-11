Fredericksburg District: Weekly Travel Alert for July 12-18, 2026

I-95 Northbound

Exit 130 (Route 3/Fredericksburg)

Wednesday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-4 a.m. Scheduled bridge inspection of Route 3 overpasses of I-95. Alternating single northbound lane closures.

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville)

Sunday – Monday, 10 p.m.-4:30 a.m., and Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-4:30 a.m. Milling and paving near exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) between mile markers 142-145 in Stafford County. Single lane closures begin at 10 p.m. Sunday night and 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday nights, and double lane closures begin at 11 p.m. Sunday and at 10 p.m. all other nights. All northbound lanes reopen by 4:30 a.m.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 130 (Route 3/Fredericksburg)

Wednesday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-4 a.m. Scheduled bridge inspection of Route 3 overpasses of I-95. Alternating single southbound local and through travel lane closures.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Sunday – Monday, 10 p.m.-7 a.m., and Monday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-7 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 128-126 for construction at exit 126 interchange.

Exit 110 (Ladysmith)

Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Shoulder closures near the exit 110 (Ladysmith) interchange and off-ramp. All travel lanes and ramp lanes remain open. Crews will be performing drainage pipe and roadside maintenance along the shoulders of the interstate travel lanes and off-ramp. Shoulder closures will be removed by 3 p.m. Thursday. Travelers should use caution and stay alert for equipment along the shoulders.

Caroline County

Route 1

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures and shoulder closures between Ladysmith Road and Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard). Fiber installation under permit.

Route 17 (Tidewater Trail) Northbound

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Pavement marking. Alternating lane closures between Hazelwood Lane and Mount Creek Bridge.

Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard)

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Milling and paving. Alternating lane closures on northbound Route 207 between Polecat Creek bridge and Devils Three Jump Road, and on Route 207 southbound between the Mattaponi River bridge and the railroad bridge.

Route 603 (Countyline Church Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Single lane closure near route 639 (Ladysmith Road). Guardrail installation.

Route 676 (Devils Three Jump Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Pavement marking. Alternating lane closures between Route 207 and Nelson Hill Road.

City of Fredericksburg

Route 1

Tuesday – Friday, 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 1 northbound and southbound between Fall Hill Avenue and Falmouth Bridge. Intersection improvement project.

Route 3

Wednesday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-4 a.m. Scheduled bridge inspection of Route 3 overpasses of I-95. Single eastbound and westbound lane closures at the bridges, between Carl D. Silver Parkway and Gateway Boulevard.

Route 3 Eastbound

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Single lane closure near Carl D. SIlver Parkway intersection. Guardrail installation.

Fall Hill Avenue

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Fall Hill Avenue between Bridgewater Street and Wallace Street. Intersection improvement project.

Princess Anne Street

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating lane closures on Princess Anne Street between Route 1 and Amaret Street. Intersection improvement project.

Essex County

Route 17 Northbound

Monday – Thursday, 7 p.m.-5 a.m. Bridge repairs on Route 17 northbound between Tappahannock and the Caroline County line. Alternating lane closures.

Route 657 (Marsh Street)

Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Alternating lane closures for pavement patching between Route 17 and the end of state maintenance.

Gloucester County

Route 17 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail installation with right lane closure near Route 198.

Route 33 (General Puller Highway)

Tuesday – Thursday, 7 p.m.-5 a.m. Milling. Alternating lane closures between the King and Queen County line and Route 17.

Route 606 (Ark Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail installation. Single lane closure near Beaver Dam Park.

Route 635 (Piney Swamp Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail installation. Single lane closure.

King George County

Route 3

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closure on Route 3 eastbound near Route 694 (Lambs Creek Church Road).

Route 218

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closure on Route 218 near Machodoc Creek. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic.

King and Queen County

Route 14 (The Trail)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail installation near Davis Beech Road. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic.

Route 605 (York River Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Pavement marking and application of fresh shoulder stone. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Route 33 and Taylorsville Road.

Lancaster County

Route 3

Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile pavement marking on Route 3 eastbound and westbound, countywide

Route 3 Westbound (Mary Ball Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Guardrail installation. Single lane closure near Route 759 (Simmons Lane).

Secondary Road Resurfacing

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Surface treatment. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic on the following routes:

Route 607

Route 611

Route 614

Route 641

Route 671

Route 700

Route 738

Route 750

ROute 775

Route 792

Route 1037

Route 1074

Middlesex County

Route 33 (General Puller Highway)

Starting at 7 p.m. Sunday through 8 p.m. Thursday. Alternating daytime and overnight lane closures on Route 33 for paving between Irmas Lane and Timberneck Road. Mobile operation. No lane closures scheduled between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday-Thursday, and no lane closures between 8 pm. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Northumberland County

Route 200

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail installation, multiple locations. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic.

Route 201 (Courthouse Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail installation, multiple locations. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic.

Route 360

Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Pavement marking, countywide. Mobile operation.

Route 614 (Walmsley Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Ridge Road and Route 360.

Route 634 (Spring Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail installation near Route 360 intersection. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic.

Richmond County

Route 3

Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Pavement marking, countywide. Mobile operation.

Route 360

Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Pavement marking, countywide. Mobile operation.

Spotsylvania County

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closure on Route 1 southbound between Ladysmith Road and Massaponax Church Road for fiber installation under permit.

Route 1 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closure on northbound Route 1 between Ondura Drive and Guinea Station Road for waterline work under permit.

Route 1 Northbound: TRAFFIC SHIFT

Monday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Right lane closure between Crossing Court and Market Street for construction of I-95 exit 126 area improvements. On the evening of Tuesday, July 14, into early Wednesday, July 15, northbound Route 1 traffic will be shifted slightly left onto new pavement. Travelers should follow the direction of crews, pavement markings, and barrels. This shift will allow crews to continue working to widen Route 1 to three northbound and southbound lanes near the I-95 interchange.

Route 1 Southbound

Monday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Right lane closure between Market Street and the I-95 southbound off-ramp at exit 126 (Spotsylvania) for construction on I-95 interchange area improvements.

Route 2 (Tidewater Trail)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Single lane closure near Ruffins Pond. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic. Guardrail installation.

Route 3 Westbound

Sunday – Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.-5 a.m. Right lane closure to apply pavement markings following recent work to widen the shoulder between Andora Drive and Montpelier Drive.

Route 3 Eastbound

Sunday – Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.-5 a.m. Right lane closure to apply pavement markings following recent work to widen the shoulder between Route 20 (Constitutional Boulevard) and Orange Plank Road.

Route 17 (Mills Drive)

Monday – Friday, 7 p.m.-6 a.m. Guardrail work. Alternating lane closures on southbound Route 17 near Route 608 (Massaponax Church Road) and Crossroads Parkway, as well as between Old Dominion Parkway and Massaponax Church Road.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road)

Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Drainage pipe replacement near Spotsylvania Middle School. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic.

Route 208 Eastbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Single lane closure near Foster Road. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic. Guardrail installation.

Route 608 (Robert E. Lee Drive)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Paving, following recent shoulder widening work. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic between Route 208 and Catharpin Road.

Route 610 (Old Plank Road)

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic between Ziyad Drive and Gordon Road. Road widening project.

Route 620 (Harrison Road)

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road. Road widening project.

Route 627 (Gordon Road)

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic between Legacy Woods and Old Plank Road. Road widening project.

Route 634 (Flippo Drive)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Cape seal and pavement markings. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic between Guinea Road and Massaponax Church Road.

Route 639 (Leavells Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Single lane closure near Massaponax Creek. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic. Guardrail installation.

Stafford County

Route 1 Northbound

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closure near Bells Hill Road/Coal Landing Road.

Route 3 Eastbound

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closure near Naomi Road.

Route 17

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Median improvements under permit. Expect alternating northbound and southbound lane closures on Route 17 between Poplar Road and the entrance to the Cardinal Forest subdivision.

Route 17 Southbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closure near Tensley Lane.

Route 606 (Ferry Road)

Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Application of fresh shoulder stone. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Route 3 Business and White Oak Road.

Route 610 at Aquia Creek Bridge

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Guardrail work. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic at the Aquia Creek bridge.

Route 627 (Mountain View Road)

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Milling and paving. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Carter Lane and Poplar Road, as well as Kellogg Mill Road and Wood Road.

Route 652 (Truslow Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Milling and paving between Route 1 and Enon Road, as well as Berea Church Road and Poplar Road. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone.

Route 709 (Flatford Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Winding Creek Road and Ashbrook Road.

Route 709 (Walpole Street)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Winding Creek Road and Courthouse Road.

Route 751 (Hampton Park Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Pavement marking. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Parkway Boulevard and Eustace Road.

Route 1264 (Parkway Boulevard)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Flatford Road and Route 610 (Garrisonville Road).

Brentwood Estates subdivision

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct traffic on various routes for road resurfacing.

Westmoreland County

Route 628 (Stoney Knoll Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone between Route 205 and Monroe Bay Circle.

Route 638 (Leedstown Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone between Rappahannock Road and Route 3.

Route 645 (Zacata Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone between Route 3 and Meadow Drive.

Route 690 (Menokin Road)

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Road resurfacing, starting with temporary lane markings. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone between Route 3 and the Richmond County line.

Additional Projects in Fredericksburg District

City of Fredericksburg

Route 1 at Fall Hill Avenue, and Route 1 at Princess Anne Street and Hanson Avenue

Intersection improvement projects are underway on Route 1 at the intersections with Fall Hill Avenue and Princess Anne Street/Hanson Avenue. Project completion expected in July 2026.

Gloucester County and Middlesex County

Route 17 Northbound Bridge Replacement at Dragon Run

Bridge replacement is underway at the Route 17 northbound bridge over Dragon Run at the Gloucester County and Middlesex County line. The new bridge will be wider, taller, and longer than the existing bridge, which was built in 1931. Route 17 northbound will remain reduced to a single lane at the bridge while crews construct crossovers for a traffic diversion to the Route 17 southbound bridge planned for summer 2026. Work zone barriers will continue to separate the left and right lanes of Route 17 northbound. The right lane closed in Dec. 2025 after a vehicle crash damaged the bridge rail and guardrail. Project completion expected in Dec. 2027.

Lancaster County

Route 790 (Kamps Mill Road)

Route 790 (Kamps Mill Road) over Camps Millpond in Lancaster County has closed for motorist safety after a routine inspection of a culvert found deterioration. Motorists should use Route 3 as the recommended detour. VDOT will announce an estimated timeline to reopen the road to traffic once the emergency repair project schedule is finalized.

Mathews County

Route 14 over North End Branch Bridge Improvement

A $3.5 million bridge rehabilitation project is under construction to improve the condition of the Route 14 bridge over North End Branch. Temporary traffic signals are directing one-way, alternating traffic through the work zone. A vehicle width restriction of 10 feet is in place through the work zone. Project completion is expected in August 2026.

Northumberland County and Westmoreland County

Route 617 (Gardy's Mill Road)

Gardy's Mill Road is closed at Gardy's Millpond at the Northumberland and Westmoreland line with no reopening date. Gardy's Mill Road closed to through traffic for public safety in May 2025 due to a dam breach at the millpond. Water also damaged the road's travel surface. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) maintains the road, which runs on top of the dam maintained by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR). Travelers should use Route 202 (Hampton Hall Road) as a detour.

Spotsylvania County

I-95 Exit 126 Area Improvements

Route 1 is being widened to six lanes near the I-95 exit 126 interchange. This will provide space to build a second left turn lane for Route 1 traffic entering I-95 northbound and southbound. An auxiliary lane will be built on I-95 northbound from the on-ramp to the Route 208 (Courthouse Road) overpass to help entering vehicles merge with interstate traffic. The I-95 northbound and southbound on-ramps will be widened to receive traffic from dual left turn lanes. Two noise barriers will be built along I-95 southbound. Project completion is expected in Sept. 2027.

Route 620 (Harrison Road) Reconstruction and Widening

Harrison Road is being widened to four lanes between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road. The project will build a center turn lane along Harrison Road and additional through travel lanes at the Old Plank Road and Gordon Road intersections, and extend the current turn lanes at these intersections. Sidewalks will be built along Harrison Road, and pedestrian crossing signal equipment and crosswalks will be added at the Old Plank Road and Gordon Road intersections. Project completion expected in Sept. 2026.

Stafford County

Route 1 Bridge Replacement at Chopawamsic Creek

Construction is underway on a $13.9 million project to replace the four-lane Route 1 bridge over Chopawamsic Creek. The bridge is located just south of the Prince William County line and is near Quantico Marine Corps Base. Construction is expected to be complete in June 2028. Four travel lanes will remain open at most times during construction, with periodic lane closures needed during off-peak times as traffic is shifted to complete the bridge construction in phases.

Route 1 at Telegraph Road and Woodstock Lane

Construction is underway to realign the intersection of Route 1 and Telegraph Road, and to widen Route 1 at Woodstock Lane to build a southbound left turn lane and to make access management improvements. New traffic signal equipment will be installed at Telegraph Road and dual left turn lanes will be built from Telegraph Road onto Route 1 southbound. A left turn lane is being built from Route 1 southbound into Woodstock Lane. At Woodstock Lane, a concrete median will be installed on Route 1 to restrict turning movements. Stafford County is locally administering this project. Project completion in fall 2026. Visit the county project page.

Route 1 and Courthouse Road Intersection Improvement Project

Construction is underway to widen Route 1 and provide improvements at the intersection of Route 1 and Courthouse Road, and at the intersection of Route 1 and Bells Hill Road/Hope Road. Route 1 will be improved to have four lanes with a concrete median separating northbound and southbound traffic, with dedicated left turn lanes onto Courthouse Road, Bells Hill Road and Hope Road. Improvements will also be made on eastbound and westbound Courthouse Road approaching Route 1. An 8-foot-wide sidewalk will be installed along Route 1, with crosswalks. Stafford County is locally administering this project. Project completion expected in summer 2027. Visit the county project page.

Route 644 (Rock Hill Church Road) Bridge Replacement

Route 644 (Rock Hill Church Road) is closed to replace the temporary single-lane structure over Aquia Creek with a two-lane bridge. Rock Hill Church Road will remain closed to through traffic between Dunbar Drive and Van Horn Lane with a detour in place until June 2027.

Commuting and Ridesharing Information

GWRideConnect is a free ridesharing information and matching service for the Fredericksburg area and is part of the George Washington Regional Commission.

Let GWRideConnect help you discover your commuting options, such as carpools, vanpools, and transit. Visit www.gwrideconnect.org or call (540) 373-7665.

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