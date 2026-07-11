Funeral.com Launches Wholesale Program to Support Memorial Product Retailers, Funeral Homes & Industry Partners

New program gives approved wholesale partners access to exclusive pricing, personalized engraving, priority support, and access to over 3,700 memorial products.

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Funeral.com, a trusted provider of memorial and funeral products serving families and businesses since 1995, is proud to announce the launch of the Funeral.com Wholesale Program, a new partner-focused initiative designed to help funeral homes, memorial retailers, service providers, and other industry professionals access a broad catalog of memorial products at exclusive wholesale pricing.

The program was created to make it easier for approved wholesale partners to source high-quality memorial products with convenience, value, and reliable support. With over 3,700 products to choose from, Funeral.com wholesale partners can shop a wide selection of memorial items while benefiting from account-based pricing and a streamlined ordering experience.

Joining the Funeral.com Wholesale Program is simple. Interested businesses can sign up through the Funeral.com Wholesale Registration page and wait for their account to be reviewed and approved. Once approved, wholesale partners can log in to access exclusive pricing, partner benefits, and a faster ordering experience.

“Our wholesale program was built to support the businesses and professionals who help families during some of life’s most meaningful moments,” said Jerico Veloso, IT Director of Funeral.com. “By offering exclusive wholesale discounts, personalized engraving, priority support, and access to thousands of products, we’re making it easier for our partners to provide thoughtful memorial options to the families they serve.”

The Funeral.com Wholesale Program offers several key benefits for approved wholesale partners, including:

Exclusive Wholesale Discounts

Approved wholesale partners receive access to special pricing designed for businesses and industry professionals.

Over 3,700+ Products to Choose From

Wholesale partners can shop a broad catalog of memorial products, giving them more options to meet the needs of their clients and the families they serve.

Personalized Engraving

Many products can be customized with engraving, allowing partners to offer meaningful, personalized memorial items.

Free Shipping Orders Over $100

Wholesale partners can take advantage of free shipping on qualifying orders over $100, helping reduce fulfillment costs.

Priority Support

Wholesale partners receive dedicated support for product questions, ordering, account access, and service needs.

Easy Sign-Up Process

Businesses can quickly apply online through the Funeral.com Wholesale Registration page. After submitting the form, applicants simply wait for approval before accessing their wholesale benefits.

Trusted Service and Credibility

Funeral.com has served families and businesses since 1995 and is BBB accredited, giving wholesale partners confidence in working with an established memorial product provider.

The launch of the wholesale program reflects Funeral.com’s continued commitment to supporting professionals in the funeral and memorial industry. By combining a large product catalog with business-focused benefits, a simple registration process, and reliable support, the program gives partners the tools they need to expand their offerings, improve convenience, and better serve families seeking meaningful memorial products.

Businesses interested in joining the Funeral.com Wholesale Program can apply today through the Funeral.com Wholesale Registration page.

About Funeral.com

Funeral.com has been serving families and businesses since 1995 with a wide selection of memorial and funeral products designed to help people honor and remember their loved ones. With 3,700+ products to choose from, personalized engraving options, and a commitment to dependable service, Funeral.com continues to support families, businesses, and industry professionals with meaningful memorial solutions.

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