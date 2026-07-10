♻️ Tatum, Team Up to Clean Up Is Happening Now Through Monday! ♻️

♻️ The 2026 Lea County Team Up to Clean Up campaign comes to a close this weekend in Tatum. Throughout the spring and summer, cleanup events were successfully held in Jal, Eunice, Hobbs, and Lovington. Now, it's Tatum's turn to help make a difference! Help keep our community clean by bringing your approved household debris and yard waste to the designated cleanup site FREE of charge.

📍 Location: Intersection of Eubank & E. Beech, Tatum, NM

📅 July 10–13, 2026

🕗 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

✅ Accepted Materials Include:

🌿 Yard trimmings, weeds & trash

🛋️ Furniture & mattresses

🪵 Demolition material, wood, sheetrock & carpet

🌳 Tree limbs

🛞 Passenger tires (no tractor tires or commercial tire shop tires)

🧊 Appliances (Freon must be removed)

🔩 Metal

📦 Corrugated cardboard

🔋 Batteries

🚫 Please Do NOT Bring:

❌ Roofing shingles

❌ Concrete, rocks, bricks, sand or dirt

❌ Hazardous materials, chemicals, oils, paint, paint thinner or solvents

❌ Medical or infectious waste

❌ Commercial, contractor, landscaping, or business waste

❌ Tractor, heavy equipment, or farm tires

❌ Dead animals or livestock

⚠️ This cleanup is for residential use only. Commercial, contractor, and business waste will not be accepted.

This free community cleanup is made possible through a partnership between Lea County, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), and Chevron. Together, we're working to keep Lea County beautiful! 🌎💚

For questions, contact Lea County Environmental at (575) 391-2983.