A Legacy of Service: Congratulations to Delana Riley on Her Retirement

🎉 Please join us in congratulating Delana Riley on her well-earned retirement after more than 32 years of dedicated service to Lea County!

Throughout her career, Delana has exemplified professionalism, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to public safety. Her knowledge, experience, and dedication have made a lasting impact on the Lea County Sheriff's Office, the Lea County Communications Authority, and the many employees and citizens she has served over the years.

Delana began her distinguished career with Lea County in July 1994 as a 911 Dispatcher with the Lea County Sheriff's Office. Through her dedication, professionalism, and commitment to public safety, she steadily advanced throughout her career. In 1996, she was promoted to Telecommunications Training Officer, where she played a vital role in mentoring and developing new dispatchers. The following year, she assumed the responsibilities of Terminal Agency Coordinator (TAC), further expanding her leadership within the department.

In 1998, Delana began assisting with the duties of Chief Dispatcher, officially earning the title in 2009. Her leadership and expertise helped guide communications operations during a period of significant growth and change.

Following the consolidation of dispatch services with the Hobbs Police Department in 2011, Delana transitioned to the Lea County Communications Authority (LCCA) as a 911 Dispatch Supervisor. She continued to excel, serving as Quality Assurance Coordinator from 2018 to 2024, during which she was instrumental in maintaining the communications center's high standards. In 2024, she accepted the position of IPRA Specialist, continuing her service to Lea County in a new capacity.

Since 2020, Delana has also been regularly subpoenaed to provide expert testimony in court proceedings, lending her knowledge and professionalism to support the judicial process.

LCCA Director Angela Martinez shared that Delana has been an invaluable member of the organization and an essential part of LCCA's success. Her unwavering dedication, leadership, and countless contributions have left a lasting legacy, and her retirement leaves behind some very big shoes to fill.

👏 Congratulations, Delana, on your well-earned retirement!

💙 Thank you for more than 32 years of dedicated service to Lea County and the citizens you have faithfully served. We wish you endless happiness, good health, and many exciting adventures as you begin this well-deserved new chapter. Enjoy every moment!