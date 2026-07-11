Charter Review Commission selects amendments to be on general election ballot
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Commission seeks volunteers for supporting/opposing statements
The Clark County Charter Review Commission this week selected the proposed charter amendments that will be on the November 2026 general election ballot.
The amendments that will be on the ballot are:
- 26-01: Clarifying nonpartisan office elections
- 26-07: Housing impact analysis
- 26-08: Require supermajority council vote to approve county taxes
- 26-10: Revised budget transparency and process
- 26-14: Performance audits
- 26-20: Limit consecutive terms for county council members
- 26-23: Revised council powers regarding boards and commissions
- 26-24: Require annual report publication by county manager
- 26-40: Amending the initiative, mini-initiative and referenda processes
The commission also conditionally voted to place amendment 26-31: Ethics Review Commission to consist of five members on the ballot if the County Council does not increase the size of the Ethics Commission at its July 21 meeting.
More information on these amendments is on the county’s website at https://clark.wa.gov/charter/charter-review-commission-proposed-amendments.
The commission voted on each of the proposed amendments at its July 8 public meeting. The commission has worked on the amendments since its first meeting in January and has conducted public outreach including town halls throughout the county. The group received public input and comments from an online form, emails, and public testimony provided during weekly public meetings.
Statements of support and opposition
The Charter Review Commission is seeking volunteers to work on committees that will write statements in support and opposition of the ballot measures. The statements will be included in the voters’ guide that the County Auditor provides to voters for each election.
Each ballot measure will have one committee to create a statement in favor of the measure and one committee opposing it. Volunteers can serve on more than one committee. Any registered Clark County voter interested in serving on one or more of the statement committees is asked to contact charterreview@clark.wa.gov with the following information:
- Name and number of the amendment you wish to address
- Your position (in support or opposition)
- Your contact information
More information on the Charter Review Commission including meeting recordings is available on the county’s website at https://clark.wa.gov/charter/charter-review-commission-2026-2027.
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