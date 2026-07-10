Missouri Updates Movement Requirements for Animals from New World Screwworm-Adjacent Surveillance Zones

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) –Today, the Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) and State Veterinarian Steve Strubberg, DVM updated animal movement requirements for animals coming into Missouri from New World Screwworm (NWS) adjacent surveillance zones, regardless of movement purpose. Effective immediately, animals from NWS-adjacent surveillance zones require additional documentation. All other movement restrictions remain the same.

Animal movement into Missouri:

Any domestic animal originating from a state with a New World Screwworm-infested zone, but not within an infested zone or an adjacent surveillance zone, can enter Missouri with a Certificate of Veterinary inspection (CVI) completed within 14 days of entry that includes the statement “All animals were inspected and found free of evidence of NWS infestation and have not originated from or transited through a NWS infested zone.” Non-electronic CVIs require an entry permit from MDA.

that includes the statement “All animals were inspected and found free of evidence of NWS infestation and have not originated from or transited through a NWS infested zone.” Any domestic animal originating from within a New World Screwworm-adjacent surveillance zone can enter Missouri with a CVI completed within 5 days of entry that includes the statement “All animals were inspected and found free of evidence of NWS infestation and have not originated from or transited through a NWS infested zone.” This includes all domestic animals entering Missouri for any reason, including those moving to a Livestock Market or to slaughter. Non-electronic CVIs require an entry permit issued from MDA.

that includes the statement “All animals were inspected and found free of evidence of NWS infestation and have not originated from or transited through a NWS infested zone.” Any domestic animal originating from within a New World Screwworm-infested zone must meet the movement requirements for the state of origin and obtain an entry permit from the Missouri State Veterinarian’s office and a CVI that includes the statement “All animals were inspected and found free of evidence of NWS infestation.” Documentation authorizing movement outside of the infested zone must be provided prior to permitting.

The Missouri New World Screwworm joint working group, led by Dr. Strubberg, continues to closely monitor the New World Screwworm situation. These changes in animal movement requirements were made in response to the evolving NWS situation in the U.S.

For questions about animal movement into Missouri, to obtain a permit or provide documentation authorizing movement from an infested zone, contact the Missouri Department of Agriculture Animal Health Division at animal.health@mda.mo.gov or (573) 751-3377.

It is important to note that there are currently no cases of NWS in Missouri and NWS detection in the U.S. does not impact food safety; the U.S. food supply is safe. To receive New World Screwworm updates in Missouri, sign up online. For more information about the NWS, visit the Missouri New World Screwworm website.

For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Department’s website.

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